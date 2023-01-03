Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Steve Bashor
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
Johnson City Press
No Christmas Tree
Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city’s official tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas. The last day to view the trees at King Commons and Founders Park is Sunday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 7
Jan. 7, 1886: The Comet alerted readers that “A proposition to create a new civil district out of the neighborhood around Limestone was defeated by a vote of 13 to 16. A motion was made to reconsider and then the whole subject is continued until April court. Considerable feeling was exhibited in the matter and some attempts were made to bring politics into it. We think the new district should be created. The people of Limestone now have to go two miles to vote. An additional district would be a great convenience to them and would not wrong or injury to any one else.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
Johnson City Press
'The Holocaust: Bearing Witness' exhibition on display at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibit about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews. “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibit is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Abingdon at Central basketball
Wise Central and Abingdon settled for a Mountain 7 District split on Friday in Norton. After the Emmah McAmis-led Lady Warriors rolled 61-34, Evan Ramsey powered Abingdon’s boys to a 66-53 win and the split.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton downs Sullivan East in 3OT classic
BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome. The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Johnson City Press
Northeast open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite campuses. Attendees can apply for admission, register for spring term classes, and meet with an adviser to determine their...
Johnson City Press
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport, Tennessee campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories, and public health facilities,” read the description for Northeast’s website. The occupation is expected to experience higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Johnson City Press
Nkamhoua's perfect game leads No. 8 Vols to 85-42 victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua had a much more satisfying experience at South Carolina than a year ago. The Tennessee forward hurt his left ankle here in 2022 and missed the rest of the season. This time, Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting Saturday to lead the eighth-ranked Vols to an 85-42 blowout win over the Gamecocks.
Johnson City Press
Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
Johnson City Press
Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals
Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View Principal Melissa Stukes and Assistant Principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park celebrates Old Christmas this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — For those who didn’t get enough of an old-fashioned Christmas this season, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is once again offering the last Christmas event of the year for the region. The state park specializes in explaining how things were done on the frontier in the...
Johnson City Press
Prep roundup: Lady Vikings thwart Cherokee after halftime
ROGERSVILLE — Dominating second- half play, Tennessee High foiled Cherokee 43-24 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night. With Anna Kate Kinch producing 13 of her game-high 16 points, the Lady Vikings outscored the Chiefs 29-9 after intermission. Kendall Cross fostered the visiting team’s success with nine points — seven came in a 13-4 third stanza — and three assists.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Hensley leads Unicoi to Upper Lakes win over Volunteer
CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley scored 21 points for Unicoi County on Friday night as the Blue Devils notched a strong Upper Lakes Conference road win, beating Volunteer 70-46. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each added 13 while Eli Johnson finished with 10 for Unicoi County.
Johnson City Press
Bucs trying to right the ship at home
After gaining some momentum with two road wins to start the Southern Conference schedule, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team laid an egg at home. It continued a trend ETSU coach Desmond Oliver would like to reverse. A 71-60 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night was the...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools receive $64,000 grant from Utrust
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County school system has received a $64,000 grant from Utrust to fund specific requests from teachers and administrators. Utrust is an organization that supports schools in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win
KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
