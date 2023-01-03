ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

No Christmas Tree

Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city’s official tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas. The last day to view the trees at King Commons and Founders Park is Sunday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 7

Jan. 7, 1886: The Comet alerted readers that “A proposition to create a new civil district out of the neighborhood around Limestone was defeated by a vote of 13 to 16. A motion was made to reconsider and then the whole subject is continued until April court. Considerable feeling was exhibited in the matter and some attempts were made to bring politics into it. We think the new district should be created. The people of Limestone now have to go two miles to vote. An additional district would be a great convenience to them and would not wrong or injury to any one else.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure

More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

'The Holocaust: Bearing Witness' exhibition on display at Johnson City Public Library

Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibit about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews. “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibit is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Abingdon at Central basketball

Wise Central and Abingdon settled for a Mountain 7 District split on Friday in Norton. After the Emmah McAmis-led Lady Warriors rolled 61-34, Evan Ramsey powered Abingdon’s boys to a 66-53 win and the split.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton downs Sullivan East in 3OT classic

BLUFF CITY — In a game that had more twists and turns than a Dollywood roller coaster, Elizabethton captured a 110-109 triple-overtime victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome. The Cyclones, who lost four key players to fouls at the end, rallied from a double-digit...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast open registration set for Jan. 11

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite campuses. Attendees can apply for admission, register for spring term classes, and meet with an adviser to determine their...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes

Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport, Tennessee campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories, and public health facilities,” read the description for Northeast’s website. The occupation is expected to experience higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Nkamhoua's perfect game leads No. 8 Vols to 85-42 victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua had a much more satisfying experience at South Carolina than a year ago. The Tennessee forward hurt his left ankle here in 2022 and missed the rest of the season. This time, Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting Saturday to lead the eighth-ranked Vols to an 85-42 blowout win over the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
Johnson City Press

Researchers discover ‘horned’ turtle at ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, preserves a 5-million-year-old ecosystem once home to rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and many more extinct species. Among the most common fossil animals found at the site are turtles. Researchers have now...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Francis, Lee to join Woodland, Mountain View as assistant principals

Two Johnson City elementary schools will start the new year with two new assistant principals as Leeanne Francis and Chelsea Lee will begin their positions at Woodland Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, respectively. Lee will join Mountain View Principal Melissa Stukes and Assistant Principal Jodee Dotson, while Francis will join...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Prep roundup: Lady Vikings thwart Cherokee after halftime

ROGERSVILLE — Dominating second- half play, Tennessee High foiled Cherokee 43-24 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night. With Anna Kate Kinch producing 13 of her game-high 16 points, the Lady Vikings outscored the Chiefs 29-9 after intermission. Kendall Cross fostered the visiting team’s success with nine points — seven came in a 13-4 third stanza — and three assists.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Hensley leads Unicoi to Upper Lakes win over Volunteer

CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley scored 21 points for Unicoi County on Friday night as the Blue Devils notched a strong Upper Lakes Conference road win, beating Volunteer 70-46. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each added 13 while Eli Johnson finished with 10 for Unicoi County.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs trying to right the ship at home

After gaining some momentum with two road wins to start the Southern Conference schedule, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team laid an egg at home. It continued a trend ETSU coach Desmond Oliver would like to reverse. A 71-60 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night was the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Indians get in gear after halftime; Lady Wolves collect big win

KINGSPORT — After getting outplayed over the first 16 minutes, Dobyns-Bennett owned the second half Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex and eased to a 71-50 boys basketball win over West Ridge in the Big 5 Conference opener for both teams. In the evening’s first game, the West...
KINGSPORT, TN

