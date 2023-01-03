Jan. 7, 1886: The Comet alerted readers that “A proposition to create a new civil district out of the neighborhood around Limestone was defeated by a vote of 13 to 16. A motion was made to reconsider and then the whole subject is continued until April court. Considerable feeling was exhibited in the matter and some attempts were made to bring politics into it. We think the new district should be created. The people of Limestone now have to go two miles to vote. An additional district would be a great convenience to them and would not wrong or injury to any one else.”

