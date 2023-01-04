ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Comeback

CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they're not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it's not surprising then that the teams combined for a
LOUISVILLE, KY
Itemlive.com

Classical’s big third quarter not enough

LYNN — A heroic comeback fell short as Classical's boys basketball team lost to Everett 49-44 at Classical High on Thursday.  Despite a turnover frenzy in the first half and the Rams down 22-12 at halftime, Classical regrouped and put together a strong third quarter to outscore Everett 24-13 and take a one-point lead heading
EVERETT, MA
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60

NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
RALEIGH, NC

