Florida State

DELCO.Today

Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
The New York Times

Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
ARKANSAS STATE
San Diego Channel

More states roll out pay transparency laws

More states are requiring pay transparency in 2023. California and Washington now require employers to add pay ranges on job postings. Colorado was the first state to implement the law in 2021. The rollout in Colorado came with some setbacks. Some employers began excluding the state so they wouldn't have...
COLORADO STATE
Bay News 9

Local Cuban man recounts migration to the U.S

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Cuban Migrants have sought refuge on Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. It's caused the park to close in order to render aid to the nearly 300 people there. It's the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island...
FLORIDA STATE
nutritionaloutlook.com

CRN hopeful about future of MPL in upcoming legislative sessions

The Council for Responsible Nutrition has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the exclusion of a mandatory product listing provision from the recently passed omnibus spending package. However, the association sees it passage as inevitable. The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN; Washington, D.C.) has issued a statement expressing disappointment at...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Canada Grants Record Permanent Residency Permits in 2022

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market. The government had set a target to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, and the...
metalconstructionnews.com

Help Wanted: Dealing with the Construction Labor Shortage

On Nov. 2, President Biden hosted the White House Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge event, and he used the opportunity to applaud industry efforts to develop an equitable workforce. Those efforts are in line with recommendations from National Skill Coalition’s (NSC’s) Infrastructure Industry Recovery Panel, he highlighted the importance of critical industry partnerships and marked the culmination of his administration’s call for a more inclusive infrastructure workforce. This nationwide call to action to make tangible commitments that support equitable workforce development includes construction (and its supply chain) as one of its sectors. NSC has recruited 150 organizations to the Talent Pipeline Challenge.
Bay News 9

Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules...
TEXAS STATE
professionalroofing.net

Participate in a market index survey for reroofing

Roofing professionals are invited to join industry trade associations representing contractors, consultants and manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada in taking part in a Quarterly Market Index Survey for Reroofing. The purpose of the survey is to take the pulse of the reroofing industry on a quarterly basis and become...
abc27 News

Crispus Attucks York boasts progress of five-year project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County nonprofit organization took abc27 on a tour of a community investment project. After two years, and a $450,000 investment from the neighborhood assistance program, officials from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) were excited to see the project’s progress. “You always hear about win-wins, and this […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
BBC

Green farming schemes to be paid more taxpayers' money

Farmers in England will be paid more public money for protecting the environment and producing food more sustainably, the government has said. It is hoped the increase in payment rates will encourage more farmers to sign up to new environmental land management schemes (ELMS). ELMS is designed to replace the...
The Independent

