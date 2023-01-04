Read full article on original website
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
More states roll out pay transparency laws
More states are requiring pay transparency in 2023. California and Washington now require employers to add pay ranges on job postings. Colorado was the first state to implement the law in 2021. The rollout in Colorado came with some setbacks. Some employers began excluding the state so they wouldn't have...
Local Cuban man recounts migration to the U.S
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Cuban Migrants have sought refuge on Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. It's caused the park to close in order to render aid to the nearly 300 people there. It's the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island...
CRN hopeful about future of MPL in upcoming legislative sessions
The Council for Responsible Nutrition has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the exclusion of a mandatory product listing provision from the recently passed omnibus spending package. However, the association sees it passage as inevitable. The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN; Washington, D.C.) has issued a statement expressing disappointment at...
Canada Grants Record Permanent Residency Permits in 2022
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market. The government had set a target to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, and the...
California (CalFresh) Food Stamps: When Payments Are Scheduled in January
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
Help Wanted: Dealing with the Construction Labor Shortage
On Nov. 2, President Biden hosted the White House Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge event, and he used the opportunity to applaud industry efforts to develop an equitable workforce. Those efforts are in line with recommendations from National Skill Coalition’s (NSC’s) Infrastructure Industry Recovery Panel, he highlighted the importance of critical industry partnerships and marked the culmination of his administration’s call for a more inclusive infrastructure workforce. This nationwide call to action to make tangible commitments that support equitable workforce development includes construction (and its supply chain) as one of its sectors. NSC has recruited 150 organizations to the Talent Pipeline Challenge.
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules...
Inslee, lawmakers focus on workforce amid tech layoffs and shortage in other industries
Amazon is laying off 18,000 workers, more than the 10,000 widely projected a few weeks ago. In an interview with KIRO 7, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) said he has not heard from the company how many of those affected workers are in the state. “Obviously, we want to help those...
Participate in a market index survey for reroofing
Roofing professionals are invited to join industry trade associations representing contractors, consultants and manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada in taking part in a Quarterly Market Index Survey for Reroofing. The purpose of the survey is to take the pulse of the reroofing industry on a quarterly basis and become...
Crispus Attucks York boasts progress of five-year project
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County nonprofit organization took abc27 on a tour of a community investment project. After two years, and a $450,000 investment from the neighborhood assistance program, officials from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) were excited to see the project’s progress. “You always hear about win-wins, and this […]
What Is Pastoralism? How This Animal Farming Method Impacts the Environment
Agriculture is a tricky subject when it comes to sustainability — there are a lot of different factors that affect how things are done. We know practices that have a negative impact on the environment, but we also know of practices that are environmentally-conscious. Sustainable agriculture is something that...
Green farming schemes to be paid more taxpayers' money
Farmers in England will be paid more public money for protecting the environment and producing food more sustainably, the government has said. It is hoped the increase in payment rates will encourage more farmers to sign up to new environmental land management schemes (ELMS). ELMS is designed to replace the...
Health Canada Is Looking To Hire People To Work Admin Jobs & No Experience Or Degree Is Needed
Health Canada is looking to hire people for admin jobs across the country and you don't need a degree or any experience to get hired. With these federal government jobs, Health Canada has a casual inventory open for clerical and administrative support positions and program officer positions. The inventory could...
Increased payments for farmers to protect the environment
Farmers are to get increased payments for protecting and boosting nature, the Government has announced as it faces pressure to deliver new environmental subsidies.Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced up to £1,000 extra cash for English farmers taking nature-friendly steps under the new “sustainable farming incentive” (SFI).There will also be an average increase of 10% in payment rates for farmers who are in Countryside Stewardship agreements for ongoing work such as maintaining bird-friendly seed margins, creating scrub habitat, and managing upland grass areas to provide habitat for bugs and ground-nesting birds.And payments through one-off grants...
