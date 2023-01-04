Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
With burglaries up more than 20% in Portland, business owners look for solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglaries in Portland are up more than 20%, according to crime statistics from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). There were 5,436 burglaries reported in Portland from November 2020 to November 2021. That number rose to 6,492 from November 2021 to November 2022, an increase of 1,056.
WWEEK
Gun Homicides Continue to Rise. Smother Likely Shooters With Attention.
Problem: Gun homicides continue to rise. Idea: Smother likely shooters with attention. In 2012, Oakland, a city beset by shootings, tried an experiment. With the help of outside consultants, police identified 400 people responsible for most of the city’s homicides—mainly members of local gangs. The city set up...
KXL
There’s A New Sheriff In Town In Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. – There’s officially a new Sheriff in town in Multnomah County. Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell is the 41st person in the position, but the first ever female to hold the office, “My promotion to under-sheriff and election to sheriff have been held up as milestones because I’m the first woman to serve as Sheriff in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office 168 year history.”
Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides
Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
kptv.com
Suspect reveals motive behind burning historic Portland church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a person suspected of starting a destructive fire at the former Portland Korean Church on Tuesday. The blaze erupted at the 933 SW Clay Street building just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
Law firm for alleged church abuse victims pushes back on dismissal motion
MAINE, USA — The law firm representing more than a dozen alleged victims of child sexual abuse by leaders in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is pushing back against efforts to dismiss the cases. On Tuesday, attorneys with the firm Berman & Simmons, which represents 13 clients that...
WWEEK
Move Police Officers Off 911 Response to Investigate Car Thefts
Problem: Nobody is dedicated to solving car thefts. Idea: Move police officers off 911 response to conduct investigations. As the size of the Portland police force has dwindled in recent years, it’s had to make cuts. Auto theft unit? Gone in 2006. Traffic division? Eliminated in 2020. Drug stings on hot corners? No one to do them.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
WWEEK
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Man who pointed laser at officers outside Portland’s federal courthouse gets time served
A 26-year-old man received a sentence of time served Wednesday for shining a laser at the eyes of three officers outside the downtown federal courthouse during mass protests in July 2020. Edward William Carubis pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of assault on a federal officer. He spent about three...
‘Another incredibly violent year’: Portland’s 2022 homicide number higher than 20-year average
According to data from the mayor's office, there were roughly four times more homicides in 2022 than the city's 20-year average, with 96 homicides -- a significantly higher number than other west coast cities.
Independent panel disagrees on whether deputy was justified in fatal shooting of Vancouver officer
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A panel of five Washington prosecutors tasked with an independent review of the January 2022 death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer who was unintentionally shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff's deputy, were unable to "reach a consensus" on whether the deputy acted in "good faith" when he opened fire.
Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.
streetroots.org
How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords
In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
Anonymous leftist militant claims Portland bank fire as revenge for Atlanta arrests: 'Long live anarchy!'
An anonymous individual with apparent ties to Antifa submitted a statement to a left-wing blog claiming responsibility for a recent fire at a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon.
