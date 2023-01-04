The spirit of Houston, TX is in Mezclada Dance Company. Personality, confidence, warmth, and style draws you in and makes you feel welcomed by this ensemble of artists. Donned in colorful costumes, it’s as if they’re welcoming you to the party, and you’re about to have a really good time. “The diversity within our city is what makes it such an amazing place to live or visit, and we want to tailor our work to entertain anyone and everyone in it,” says Founder and Artistic Director Joel Aguilera.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO