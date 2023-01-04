Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
thedancedish.org
Mezclada Answers “All of the Above” in the Company’s First Evening-Length
The spirit of Houston, TX is in Mezclada Dance Company. Personality, confidence, warmth, and style draws you in and makes you feel welcomed by this ensemble of artists. Donned in colorful costumes, it’s as if they’re welcoming you to the party, and you’re about to have a really good time. “The diversity within our city is what makes it such an amazing place to live or visit, and we want to tailor our work to entertain anyone and everyone in it,” says Founder and Artistic Director Joel Aguilera.
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Remaining 16 RodeoHouston concert acts to be revealed tonight
We already know Parker McCollum, the Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle and Cody Jinks will grace the star stage. Who do you think will join them?
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
Street Food Paradise: Houston's 5 Must-Try Food Streets
Houston, Texas is known for its diverse and delicious food scene, and there are many great street food options to be found throughout the city. Here are five of the best food streets in Houston:
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
Houston Chronicle
The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023
The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
glasstire.com
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
'Saw something in me' | Scholarship award recipient credits support from Houston Frontiers Club
HOUSTON — Meet Trinity Parker, one of the more than 1,000 students who received the Greater Houston Frontiers Club's (GHFC) MLK Memorial Scholarship. "Most scholarships are, go do your interview, woo hoo, you got the money and we’re out the door," Trinity said. "I really like the fact that they continue to check in with the recipients as time goes on throughout their college journey."
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Government Technology
Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates
(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
houstonpettalk.com
Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife
The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
