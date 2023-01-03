Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points Against Bulls: "Cleveland Is His City Now"
NBA fans can't believe Donovan Mitchell not only broke LeBron James' Cavaliers franchise record but became only the 7th player to have 70 points.
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Yardbarker
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
NBA curiously issues Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers PED tests morning after 71-point outburst
It might all be a coincidence, but the NBA gave Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster
gamblingnews.com
Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022
That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
gamblingnews.com
PointsBet Unveils New Original Basketball-Focused Show
Details of the launch emerged Wednesday and see PointsBet studio introduce “Count It,” a new NBA and college basketball-focused original show. PointsBet revealed that besides YouTube, Count It will air on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and others. The company said that the new original programming will deliver exciting stories from college basketball and the NBA. What’s more, Count It will be airing four times a week and is expected to feature opinions from leading analysts and experts delivering betting picks.
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
gamblingnews.com
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Both teams are 0-5 in their previous five games, but the Miami Dolphins have a slightly better record (8-8) than the New York Jets (7-9). They got only one win more but that still gives them a chance to make the playoffs. The Jets, on the other hand, stand no chance to qualify for the postseason.
BOOM! What’s on the Pelicans’ basketball backboards?
When the Pelicans play, they're just basketball backboards, but look at them now!
Yardbarker
"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win
For as long as J.B. Bickerstaff coaches, he'll never forget what happened on January 2, 2023. That will forever be known as the game in which Donovan Mitchell dropped 71 points which could very well be the most amount of point Bickerstaff ever sees scored from a player he's coaching.
gamblingnews.com
TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction
The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
Yardbarker
Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?
Kevin Love has had a complicated tenure in Cleveland. He was part of the legendary 2016 team that won the NBA Finals, but it also seems like there have been trade rumors with his name in them ever since he came over from Minnesota. On top of that, he requested to be moved during the 2019-20 season which included visible outbursts of frustration on the bench.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 145-134 victory over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls lost their 21st game of the season with a 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage Field House (arena). The Bulls had no answer for Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career high 71 points against Chicago. The 71 points by Mitchell was the most points ever scored against the Bulls as a player.
gamblingnews.com
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) have one win more than their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans (7-9), they still might end up without a playoff berth. In fact, it all comes to this – whoever wins the Titans vs Jaguars Week 18 game on Saturday will win the AFC South, thus getting to the playoffs.
