Cleveland, OH

CBS Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
gamblingnews.com

Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022

That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
gamblingnews.com

PointsBet Unveils New Original Basketball-Focused Show

Details of the launch emerged Wednesday and see PointsBet studio introduce “Count It,” a new NBA and college basketball-focused original show. PointsBet revealed that besides YouTube, Count It will air on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and others. The company said that the new original programming will deliver exciting stories from college basketball and the NBA. What’s more, Count It will be airing four times a week and is expected to feature opinions from leading analysts and experts delivering betting picks.
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
gamblingnews.com

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction

Both teams are 0-5 in their previous five games, but the Miami Dolphins have a slightly better record (8-8) than the New York Jets (7-9). They got only one win more but that still gives them a chance to make the playoffs. The Jets, on the other hand, stand no chance to qualify for the postseason.
gamblingnews.com

TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
Yardbarker

Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?

Kevin Love has had a complicated tenure in Cleveland. He was part of the legendary 2016 team that won the NBA Finals, but it also seems like there have been trade rumors with his name in them ever since he came over from Minnesota. On top of that, he requested to be moved during the 2019-20 season which included visible outbursts of frustration on the bench.
