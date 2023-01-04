ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

ctexaminer.com

Growing and Trimmed Retail Marijuana Operation Proposed in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting a proposed marijuana retail store in October, Old Saybrook zoning officials now have two new applications for businesses to consider: a scaled-down version of the retail store they already rejected, and a marijuana growing business that isn’t currently allowed by town regulations. Fine...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center

MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Joe DiMartino Announces He's Running Again For Mayor Of Derby

DERBY — Former Alderman Joe DiMartino announced on Thursday he’s stepping in the ring for a second round against incumbent Mayor Rich Dziekan — though the sharpest of the first jabs from his new campaign were aimed at Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff. During...
DERBY, CT
californiaexaminer.net

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension

WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
WEST HAVEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Newly elected State Rep. Rachel Khanna is sworn in

Democratic State Representative Rachel Khanna was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for her first term representing the 149th District, which covers parts of Greenwich and Stamford. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the House chamber. “This has been an exciting day, and I’m ready to get to work...
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 61

2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol firefighters respond to car fire

BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT

