FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Windsor residents concerned reval might raise property taxes
SOUTH WINDSOR — Many residents are concerned that the town’s recent property revaluation might significantly increase their taxes, leading them to petition Town Hall for relief. Town Councilwoman Erica Evans questioned Tuesday night what could be done to reduce the burden. Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said the current...
Growing and Trimmed Retail Marijuana Operation Proposed in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting a proposed marijuana retail store in October, Old Saybrook zoning officials now have two new applications for businesses to consider: a scaled-down version of the retail store they already rejected, and a marijuana growing business that isn’t currently allowed by town regulations. Fine...
Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center
MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work
ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Joe DiMartino Announces He's Running Again For Mayor Of Derby
DERBY — Former Alderman Joe DiMartino announced on Thursday he’s stepping in the ring for a second round against incumbent Mayor Rich Dziekan — though the sharpest of the first jabs from his new campaign were aimed at Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff. During...
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension
WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
Applications available for affordable home in Hampden County from Habitat for Humanity
Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a home for sale in Hampden County.
Newly elected State Rep. Rachel Khanna is sworn in
Democratic State Representative Rachel Khanna was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for her first term representing the 149th District, which covers parts of Greenwich and Stamford. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the House chamber. “This has been an exciting day, and I’m ready to get to work...
Plan to rebuild Hartford highways gaining support, waiting for DOT
The 'Hartford 400' project could take 15 years and cost $17 billion. It's gaining funding and support, but the CT DOT hasn't signed off.
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Two CT metros on Redfin’s ‘U.S. Housing Markets Likely to Hold Up Best in 2023’
Hartford and New Haven metro areas are among the U.S. markets expected to hold up best in 2023, according to a new report from Redfin. Real estate company Redfin releases a year-ahead market report on trends it anticipates seeing and markets it predicts to perform well. The 10 predicted markets...
Bristol firefighters respond to car fire
BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle list of issues in new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers gaveled into session Wednesday morning in Hartford, ready to tackle a list of issues. Among the big responsibilities this year for lawmakers is approving a new two-year state budget, which comes as Connecticut is sitting on a historic surplus. Debate is expected about which...
Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
Japanese restaurants' part owner sentenced to prison for $2 million tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The part owner of several restaurants in Connecticut was sentenced to prison for operating an extensive tax fraud scheme that involved Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurants that he operated. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by a year...
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
