Notre Dame, IN

Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQCRB_0k2dzTtX00

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.

Bracy is out of eligibility and offered a farewell to Notre Dame on Tuesday in a note he penned and posted on his Instagram page. He also announced he will enter the NFL draft.

All the best at the next level to Bracy, who helped in raising the bar for a secondary that has grown in talent since his arrival.

Here are some of the best photos of Bracy during his time in blue and gold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8IAF_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4aX6_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyo3g_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzGVp_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1ZpY_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNA7r_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnJgd_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsdJ0_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAauX_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323VnX_0k2dzTtX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbf65_0k2dzTtX00

247Sports

Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame

According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame

SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
