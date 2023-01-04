Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.

Bracy is out of eligibility and offered a farewell to Notre Dame on Tuesday in a note he penned and posted on his Instagram page. He also announced he will enter the NFL draft.

All the best at the next level to Bracy, who helped in raising the bar for a secondary that has grown in talent since his arrival.

Here are some of the best photos of Bracy during his time in blue and gold: