South Bend, IN

Notre Dame blows lead vs. Boston College, still winless in ACC play

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Forget March Madness. The way this season is going for Notre Dame, it will be lucky to see any postseason play. After leading Boston College the entire game, the Irish let it slip away at the 37:19 mark and didn’t get it back in a 70-63 loss. Based on that score, you never would have known the Irish were in control most of the way.

The Irish (8-7, 0-4) led by as much as 10 early in the second half. While the Eagles (8-7, 2-2) slowly chipped into that lead, the Irish had an answer for every threat. That changed in the final four minutes as the Eagles finished the game on a 17-4 run after trailing by six. They made their final five field-goal attempts while the Irish finished 1 of 9 with the one basket coming on a layup after three straight missed layups with seconds to play and the game’s outcome decided.

To make matters worse, Ven-Allen Lubin went down with an ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return. Early indications are that the injury isn’t serious, but we should find out how accurate that is in the coming days. In the meantime, the Irish are dealing with both a major hit to their depth and a first conference that continues to elude them.

Jaeden Zackery led all scorers and the Eagles with a season-high 18 points. Prince Aligbe had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Makai Ashton-Langford scored 12 points. Quinten Post, who was involved in the play that injured Lubin, finished one rebound short of a double-double with 10 points and nine boards. DeMarr Langford Jr. dished out a game-high eight assists.

JJ Starling and a flu-ridden Dane Goodwin tied for the Irish high with 16 points, and Goodwin’s six rebounds tied Nate Laszewski for another team high. Cormac Ryan scored 11 points.

SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

