Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame's Ven-Allen Lubin injures ankle vs. Boston College

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A team that rarely uses its bench doesn’t need to be down any bodies, especially young bodies. Yet that’s exactly where Notre Dame finds itself after freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin suffered an ankle injury on a loose-ball play in the first half against Boston College. Lubin headed to the bench and ultimately was helped back to the locker room. He promptly was replaced in the rotation by seldom-used junior forward Matt zona.

Hopefully, this isn’t anything serious as the Irish have had high hopes for Lubin all season. He entered Chestnut Hill averaging 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and one block a game while also being the only bench player not to miss a contest. If he’s out for an extended period, it’s going to make the Irish’s path to salvaging their season a lot bumpier. It also would force Mike Brey and his staff to figure out whether Zona or someone else is best equipped to take Lubin’s minutes.

Stay tuned to Fighting Irish Wire for any updates on this developing story.

