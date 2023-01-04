ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

jocoreport.com

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

columbuscountynews.com

whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

