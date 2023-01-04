WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO