WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unsealed court documents shed new light on Idaho student murders
LATAH COUNTY, Id. - Court documents unsealed today shed new light on the case of a Pennsylvania man accused of killing four college students in Idaho. Investigators said DNA found at the scene is one piece of evidence that led them across the country to the Poconos, and the suspect, Bryan Kohberger.
WFMZ-TV Online
Evidence outlined in affidavit includes trash from Poconos, cell records connecting Bryan Kohberger to Idaho home before killings
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - America now has some answers as to why a man from the Poconos stands accused of killing four Idaho college students. Long-awaited court paperwork was released Thursday, as Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man from Poconos accused of killing 4 young college students appears in court
The man from the Poconos accused of killing four young college students appeared in court Thursday. Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder. With his appearance, the court released a trove of information about why investigators believe Kohberger is the killer. In the probable cause affidavit, we learned how...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Pa. state police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police discuss more details on operation to arrest murder suspect in Poconos last week
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference shortly after Bryan Kohberger's court hearing Tuesday, speaking to the public about the case for the very first time. Like the Idaho State Police, Pennsylvania State Police wouldn't talk about the evidence linking him to the murders of four college...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trash from Poconos home linked to DNA left at Idaho crime scene, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho. The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
WFMZ-TV Online
Idaho slayings suspect no longer in Monroe County jail
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students may be on his way to Idaho. Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, authorities say, apparently beginning the process of taking him to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-month-old NJ girl found safe
New Jersey State Police had been searching for Emerie Rivera after she was reported abducted in the city of Vineland in Cumberland County around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor
A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
nyspnews.com
Delevan man arrested as fugitive from Georgia
On December 31, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, NY for being a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, Troopers determined Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Warren was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court, where...
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Pennsylvania using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
