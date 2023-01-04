ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho

The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
MOSCOW, ID
Unsealed court documents shed new light on Idaho student murders

LATAH COUNTY, Id. - Court documents unsealed today shed new light on the case of a Pennsylvania man accused of killing four college students in Idaho. Investigators said DNA found at the scene is one piece of evidence that led them across the country to the Poconos, and the suspect, Bryan Kohberger.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Evidence outlined in affidavit includes trash from Poconos, cell records connecting Bryan Kohberger to Idaho home before killings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - America now has some answers as to why a man from the Poconos stands accused of killing four Idaho college students. Long-awaited court paperwork was released Thursday, as Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence...
IDAHO STATE
Man from Poconos accused of killing 4 young college students appears in court

The man from the Poconos accused of killing four young college students appeared in court Thursday. Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder. With his appearance, the court released a trove of information about why investigators believe Kohberger is the killer. In the probable cause affidavit, we learned how...
MOSCOW, ID
News 8 WROC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Trash from Poconos home linked to DNA left at Idaho crime scene, police say

MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho. The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho slayings suspect no longer in Monroe County jail

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students may be on his way to Idaho. Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, authorities say, apparently beginning the process of taking him to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor

A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said. Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
nyspnews.com

Delevan man arrested as fugitive from Georgia

On December 31, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, NY for being a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, Troopers determined Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Warren was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court, where...
DELEVAN, NY
Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

