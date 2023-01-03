Read full article on original website
Related
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
gmauthority.com
One-Of-One 1987 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Auction Bound
A different kind of Pontiac Grand Prix, the 2+2 was developed with NASCAR in mind. The Grand Prix and its corporate cousin the Chevy Monte Carlo were both G-platform offerings that competed in NASCAR. Both cars suffered aerodynamically compromised styling that created both lift and drag at high speed. To mitigate the drag created by the squared-off back window, an arched “bubble” rear glass, fiberglass rear decklid and spoiler were implemented, as well as a more aerodynamically suitable nose. The results were the Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 and Chevy Monte Carlo AeroCoupe. Produced for the 1986 and 1987 model years, just 1,118 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2s left the factory.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
petapixel.com
Museum Releases Early Color Photos of a Vanished World a Century Ago
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago. This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens...
Top Speed
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
maritime-executive.com
Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard
The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”
minecreek.info
Light Field Guns
The distinction that this author is making between light and heavy guns is a purely modern one but it is clear that the English Civil War saw the use of guns of position as well as their more mobile counterparts. It must be remembered that even a saker (5'A or 6 pound shot weight) on the field was a heavy object to lift or draw but culverins are recorded as having been used in the field. In reality a minion was probably the limit to that which could be moved quickly and safely around the battlefield by men alone.
Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction
A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
BBC
Museum reflects on 100 years of Manx history
The Isle of Man's first national museum is marking a century since it opened its doors for the first time. But unlike other Victorian museums, the Manx Museum did not feature stuffed exotic animals and treasures from far-off lands. Instead, it showcased Manx history, and the story of the everyday...
‘Inside the Uffizi,’ Behind the Scenes at the Medicis’ Art Museum, Clinches Major Territory Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
Screening this evening Jan. 6 as part of the Uruguay’s ARCA Festival, “Inside the Uffizi” has already done steady business for boutique Berlin-based documentary shingle Magnetfilm, headed by Georg Gruber. Rights have been sold to Sky in Italy and Hugo East for China, and an online release planned on streamers via Docodigital scheduled before the end of March on iTunes, Google, Amazon, Rakuten for TVOD and EST in the U.S, Canada, Spain, selected Spanish-language territories in Latin America such as Argentina, and Italy. Directed by award-winning German film-maker Corinna Belz (“Gerhard Richter Painting”) together with Enrique Sánchez Lansch, the film takes us...
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
homedit.com
A Guide to the Diverse Styles of French Colonial Architecture
French colonial architecture encompasses the distinct building styles the French used during colonialism worldwide. You can find French colonial architecture all over the world, from Asia to the Americas. Each region’s climate and geography impacted the style that developed. Characteristics of French Colonial Architecture. French colonial architecture is distinct...
Father Reunited With His Classic GTO
Son surprised his dad with a long lost vintage friend. There is something so incredibly special about the relationship between a father and his son. On the outside it may seem confusing, bonding over things that most people don’t even understand, but when you look a little closer you can see how a young boy's father motivates him and instills a sense of passion within his boy that carries on through childhood into adulthood. That’s exactly what happened with this man, Austin, who wanted to thank his father for all that he’s done for their family by surprising him with the very same car that he parted with many decades ago just to make sure they had enough to put food on the table.
insideevs.com
Moustache Bikes Provides All-Terrain Versatility With Petit Weekend E-Bike
Many e-bikers, such as myself, take to the streets on two wheels with practicality and sustainability in mind. As such, when shopping for e-bikes, we generally want something that's easy to ride and capable of carrying a reasonable amount of cargo. Conversely, other e-cyclists ride e-bikes for fun and sport—this is where electric mountain bikes and road bikes come into play. Now, what if you wanted something that could do it all?
Dogs, togs and critics agog: climate crisis opera washes ashore in Sydney
The beach is now just a stroll away for people in Sydney’s CBD. Eighty thousand litres of sand, piled 5-7cm deep, has been dumped into the ornate interior of the heritage-listed Town Hall, in one of the city’s most ambitious festival offerings. Sun & Sea might seem like...
homestyling.guru
Atelier Fréderic Louis adds new curves to art-deco house in Antwerp
The rounded details of an art-deco-style facade are repeated throughout the interior of this house in Antwerp, which has been renovated by Atelier Fréderic Louis. Belgian architect Fréderic Louis has modernised the layout of House Mellinet, replacing the previously separate kitchen and living room with a large, open family room that opens out to the rear garden.
Boat of the Week: From Sculpture to Paintings, This 131-Foot Superyacht Is a Floating Art Gallery
The artwork aboard 131-foot Giraud, curated by the owner, sets it apart from just about every other superyacht in the crowded 40-meter range. The sculptures, photography and paintings decorate every wall and many corners, making it more of a floating gallery than a conventional superyacht. We had a chance to tour Giraud, part of Admiral’s Impero 40 series, at the Monaco Yacht Show, and while the boat isn’t the largest or newest (it was launched in 2013 with a minor refit to its upper-deck flooring last year), the interior made it truly special. First impressions on stepping into the main-deck salon...
MotorTrend Magazine
1,000-HP All-Wheel Drive NASCAR-Themed 1932 Ford
There were a lot of insanely badass cars at PRI, but for some strange reason this beat-looking 1932 Ford was one of our favorites. Now, it may look a bit rough at first glance, but you see, that's the cool part; beneath the patina'd "paint" and nature-worn body panels beats the heart of a full-blown street-legal race car!
Comments / 0