Son surprised his dad with a long lost vintage friend. There is something so incredibly special about the relationship between a father and his son. On the outside it may seem confusing, bonding over things that most people don’t even understand, but when you look a little closer you can see how a young boy's father motivates him and instills a sense of passion within his boy that carries on through childhood into adulthood. That’s exactly what happened with this man, Austin, who wanted to thank his father for all that he’s done for their family by surprising him with the very same car that he parted with many decades ago just to make sure they had enough to put food on the table.

4 DAYS AGO