wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye’s Deleted Ending Scene, Teases Her MCU Future
The actress behind Okoye shares key deleted scene in the Black Panther sequel.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
wegotthiscovered.com
A thunderous war story that experienced just as much conflict off-camera shell-shocks the streaming charts
The best war movies are easily capable of grabbing you by the collar and plunging you directly into the thick of the action, and while David Ayer’s Fury definitely accomplishes that goal and then some, it’s the off-camera battles that threatened to steal the buzz away from the film itself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Confirms Disney+ Release, Companion Podcast Announced
A new Marvel TV spot confirms Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a Disney+ release date of February 1, 2023; in addition, it's been announced that Black Panther 2 will be offered in IMAX enhanced format for Disney+ streaming and that a companion podcast, "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast", is being released. The Wakanda Forever podcast runs six episodes and takes fans inside the process and journey of making this milestone sequel, in the shadows of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Not every ‘Star Wars’ supporter is upset another year will pass without a new movie
December 20 marked the third anniversary of The Rise of Skywalker – to date the final theatrical Star Wars release. This wasn’t supposed to happen: in the late 2010s, Disney and Lucasfilm were planning on releasing a new movie every year, before the failures of Solo: A Star Wars Story and the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker saw the focus switch to Disney Plus shows instead.
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear
There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ lands near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score proving AI might actually be the future
The horror film that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner but the critical reviews are already in and it looks like M3GAN has slayed it. The story of an AI doll going rogue has had the internet abuzz for quite some time now and based on these early reports it seems the film delivers on what we all want and then some.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch's New Comic Officially Introduces a Fan-Favorite MCU Character
A preview of Scarlet Witch's new ongoing Marvel series officially introduces a fan-favorite character from the comics. Wanda Maximoff has been an Avenger and fought alongside the X-Men, but now she's taking the spotlight in Scarlet Witch from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. The character has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Scarlet Witch as the main villain. WandaVision brought back Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who will finally appear in the comics when Scarlet Witch #1 arrives in stores.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts
Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
