Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Delta's first-ever Boeing 767 jet was bought for $30 million in 1982 with the help of employees and the public. See the historic plane's full history.
While most airlines cut their workforce to cope with financial challenges in the early 1980s, Delta actually gave its workers an 8.5% pay raise.
Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm
Southwest Airlines is offering frequent-flier perks to passengers who were stranded for days at airports during a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and hobbled travel in the middle of the holidays.
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Airline passengers left 'devastated and angry' when a plane turned back after flying for more than 4 hours
Jetstar swapped its aircraft for a larger one to carry more passengers, but local authorities didn't approve the swap.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’
A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
What happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight? How many passengers were injured? What has Hawaiian Airlines done for the passengers?
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Video shows Southwest pilot handing out coffee to stranded passengers as airline faces widespread cancellations
Southwest is facing wide-scale cancellations and delays after severe weather grounded flights in the past week.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Why Is Southwest Having So Many Cancellations While Other Airlines Are Not?
The reason Southwest Airlines has seen as many as 70% of its flights canceled in one day, while other airlines have seen far lower numbers, has less to do with the weather than you think. "We’ve lacked infrastructure for years and years and years,” said Capt. Tom Nekoeui, the second...
Passengers say Southwest flew their bags to Denver without them after canceling a Christmas Day flight, report says
Southwest suffered an operational meltdown over the holiday period, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.
travelnoire.com
Dog Abandoned At San Francisco Airport Gets Adopted By United Airlines Pilot
A United Airlines pilot gained a new companion while on the job. The pilot adopted an abandoned 6-month-old German shepherd at San Francisco International Airport. The pup arrived in San Francisco in late August from China. The original owner abandoned the German Shepherd and headed to New York after not having the proper documents.
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
