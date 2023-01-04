Owen Hicks began wrestling in first grade. By 7th grade he earned a spot on the Fonda-Fultonville varsity squad, and in his freshman year the team merged with Johnstown to begin Fonda-Johnstown wrestling. Hicks just finished an all-star season with the Braves football team, and is currently working to compete at the 145 weight class for the rest of the season. Hicks made it to the state semifinal match last year, and has hopes to get back to the state wrestling tournament to continue that success further in 2023. Also active in the FFCS National Honor Society, Owen hopes to continue wrestling next season at the Division 1 level.

FULTONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO