WNYT
Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant
An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
WNYT
Bail revoked for suspect in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
A judge revoked bail set for the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of the Walmart in Queensbury. Adrian Simental was arraigned on new charges Wednesday in connection with the shooting, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. He is now also charged with...
WNYT
Man arrested after stealing a purse
A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a purse. State police say 26-year-old Sylvester Flora from Schenectady stole a purse and then went shopping and racked up more than $2,000 of unauthorized charges. Troopers say he’s now facing identity theft and larceny charges. He is now being held...
WNYT
Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation leads to four arrests
Four people are charged in a Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation. Shahid Smith, 41, is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth. Investigators searched Smith’s home at 260 Maple Avenue and a home at 104 Holly Lane in Wilton, and found more drugs and drug paraphernalia, they say.
WNYT
New Year’s domestic incident leads to assault charges in Fulton County
A Fulton County man is facing assault charges in a dispute that police say ended up with somebody getting hurt. Thomas Lamphear Jr., of Northampton, used a household item against his victim, say police. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening, say police. An order of protection has now been...
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WNYT
Former Johnstown funeral director back in court over alleged mishandling of bodies
JOHNSTOWN — Brian Barnett was arraigned in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon on a 37-count indictment. Also in court were dozens of family members, some of whom had words for BarnetThe former director of the Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown came before Judge Michael Smrtic. Barnett is facing charges...
WNYT
Search for missing Schenectady teen nears six-week mark
The new year hasn’t dampened the search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. It’s been about six weeks since the Schenectady teen went missing on Nov. 25. One dedicated searcher was back on the water Thursday. Larry Andrews has been determined to end the family’s misery — or...
WNYT
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
WNYT
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
WNYT
Malta brothers capture video of avalanche, aid in rescue
MALTA — An avalanche in the Alps made international news. Not only did the Gottmann family of Malta get the video that proved crucial to emergency crews, they also rushed to help dig out and rescue the buried skiers. Erik, Troy, and Hans, with friend Tyler Osterhaut, were on...
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Owen Hicks – Fonda-Fultonville
Owen Hicks began wrestling in first grade. By 7th grade he earned a spot on the Fonda-Fultonville varsity squad, and in his freshman year the team merged with Johnstown to begin Fonda-Johnstown wrestling. Hicks just finished an all-star season with the Braves football team, and is currently working to compete at the 145 weight class for the rest of the season. Hicks made it to the state semifinal match last year, and has hopes to get back to the state wrestling tournament to continue that success further in 2023. Also active in the FFCS National Honor Society, Owen hopes to continue wrestling next season at the Division 1 level.
