Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
mocoshow.com
18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
‘A complete nightmare’: Apartment tenants seek help after water damage, power outages at Virginia high-rise
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Several tenants of a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment say their living conditions are a nightmare, and after emails and calls have gone unanswered, they’re sharing their pleas for help with DC News Now. On December 27, tenants of Adaire Apartments in Vienna said that water pipes burst, causing the […]
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
popville.com
“Standing in a parking spot to save it?”
Genuinely curious about people’s thoughts on standing in a street parking space to save it. This has been happening to me more and more recently in Mount Pleasant where I live and I honestly think it is one of the most rude and selfish behaviors. Everyone knows street parking...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
NBC Washington
People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins
A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested For Reckless Endangerment After Dispute Over Parking Space
WALDORF, Md. – On December 29 at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf for the report of shots fired. Investigation revealed that neighbors were involved in a dispute over an assigned parking space when the suspect, Ronald Shaquille Ellison, Jr., 28 of Waldorf, went into his residence, retrieved a handgun, and came outside.
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle flips over after hitting tractor-trailer on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in White Marsh on Tuesday morning. At just before 8:30 a.m., units responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95, just past the White Marsh Boulevard exit. At the scene, units found that a vehicle had struck the...
alextimes.com
Missing city resident found
Following weeks of searching, an Alexandria man who went missing on Dec. 15, Kilee “Kyle” Kamali, has been found. He was recently taken off a ventilator at a hospital in Washington, D.C., where he’s spent the last few days recovering. Kamali went missing on Dec. 15, and...
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
