Beltsville, MD

Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
mocoshow.com

18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
FREDERICK, MD
popville.com

“Standing in a parking spot to save it?”

Genuinely curious about people’s thoughts on standing in a street parking space to save it. This has been happening to me more and more recently in Mount Pleasant where I live and I honestly think it is one of the most rude and selfish behaviors. Everyone knows street parking...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins

A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Arrested For Reckless Endangerment After Dispute Over Parking Space

WALDORF, Md. – On December 29 at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf for the report of shots fired. Investigation revealed that neighbors were involved in a dispute over an assigned parking space when the suspect, Ronald Shaquille Ellison, Jr., 28 of Waldorf, went into his residence, retrieved a handgun, and came outside.
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
alextimes.com

Missing city resident found

Following weeks of searching, an Alexandria man who went missing on Dec. 15, Kilee “Kyle” Kamali, has been found. He was recently taken off a ventilator at a hospital in Washington, D.C., where he’s spent the last few days recovering. Kamali went missing on Dec. 15, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

