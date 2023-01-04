While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO