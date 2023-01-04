Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Murder of NOLA comedian remains unsolved one day before his funeral
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has two suspects and named multiple persons of interest in the shooting death of a New Orleans comedian, still the murder remains unsolved. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The shooting happened around...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings early Thursday morning. One shooting was deadly. According to police, officers responded to an area hospital where a teenager was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The teenager later died at the hospital. Police say they are still...
fox8live.com
Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a search warrant executed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East is directly related to the investigation into more than 60 car burglaries in River Ridge. A witness says NOPD lined up near the entrance to The Willows...
NOLA.com
Woman with toddler carjacked at gunpoint in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A woman with a toddler was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive (map). The 34-year-old woman was getting out of her Nissan Maxima when police say four...
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
WKRG
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans carwash
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation was launched Wednesday after police say a body was found behind a New Orleans carwash. The New Orleans Police Department reports officers responded to the 3300 block of South Carrollton Avenue just after 9:15 a.m. We’re told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Teen dies after being shot, dropped off at New Orleans hospital, police say
A teenager died early Thursday after being shot and dropped off at a New Orleans hospital, police said. Authorities are still working to determine where the shooting happened. The teen was dropped off at a hospital around 2:20 a.m. Thursday by someone who then drove off, New Orleans police said. He died at the hospital.
Two people shot in Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police two people were shot and wounded near the intersection of North Robertson and Tupelo Streets off North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward.
wgno.com
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: NOPD searches for another person of interest in ‘Boogie B’ shooting death
Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.
WDSU
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for vehicle and suspects for several Canal Street car break-ins
The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.
12-year-old, 14-year-old, and their mother arrested after River Ridge car break-ins
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, and their mother were arrested after scores of cars were broken into overnight in Jefferson Parish.
Arrest warrant issued for the vehicle burglary suspect in CBD and Warehouse District
Investigations identified Jordan as the person responsible for that crime along with several other vehicle burglary incidents in the Central Business District.
WWL
12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in River Ridge; 2 suspects get away
GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
NOLA.com
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say
Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
KSLA
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
