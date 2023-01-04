ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings early Thursday morning. One shooting was deadly. According to police, officers responded to an area hospital where a teenager was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The teenager later died at the hospital. Police say they are still...
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans carwash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation was launched Wednesday after police say a body was found behind a New Orleans carwash. The New Orleans Police Department reports officers responded to the 3300 block of South Carrollton Avenue just after 9:15 a.m. We’re told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Monroe man is in custody after a shooting in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward led to a foot pursuit, then an arrest in St. Bernard Parish. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Detectives say two men were shot at the location, one in the face and the other in the neck.
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
New Orleans police searching for vehicle and suspects for several Canal Street car break-ins

The New Orleans police are searching for several suspects and the vehicle used in a series of auto burglaries throughout the Eighth District on New Year's Eve. According to police, several vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Through investigation, the above-pictured suspects (four to five unidentified Black men) were identified as the perpetrators of these vehicle burglaries.
12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in River Ridge; 2 suspects get away

GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
