Sanford, ME

Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats

As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
MAINE STATE
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
30 Places to Go for the Best Sandwiches in Maine

Now, I'm here to share the verdict. Not only is Maine a massive state but it's also known for its culinary scene. We have local spots that have been loved for generations and we also have new places opening their doors for us to try new things. A big state...
MAINE STATE
This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities

We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
MANCHESTER, NH
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

