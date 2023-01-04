Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
Bizarre New ‘Elevated Dive Bar’ to Open in Portland, Maine
The name may confuse you. Not many places want the declaration "Room for Improvement", but that is in fact the name of the new bar coming to Wharf Street in Portland, Maine. This place is feeling...bizarre. And if you know me, you know I mean that with all of the positivity and support in the world.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
30 Places to Go for the Best Sandwiches in Maine
Now, I'm here to share the verdict. Not only is Maine a massive state but it's also known for its culinary scene. We have local spots that have been loved for generations and we also have new places opening their doors for us to try new things. A big state...
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
Universe Rewards Massachusetts Man for Filling His Wife’s Gas Tank
If you are ever in a position to do something small but nice for your partner, let this story be inspiration for you to go ahead and do the nice thing! The universe might just reward you for it. Christian Kalil from North Andover, Massachusetts, was on his way to...
“Mainesplaining”: 25 Things That Mainers Have to Explain to People From Far Away
No matter where you are in the world, there will be some things that you do not understand. Maybe it's because of an accent and you misunderstand what someone is saying, or you just simply have no idea what someone is talking about. Accents and slang terms are just about...
This Drive-Thru Worker at This Dunkin’ Location in Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities
We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
5 Reasons Why I’m in Love With This Stretch of Route One in Kittery, Maine
Kittery is more than just outlet shopping. I found myself with hours to kill in York, Maine recently. So I headed down Route One looking for a Dunkin. *Spoiler Alert* - Found one. But I also found stores that I had no idea existed and I was super excited about it!
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
Does This Video Prove the Theory That Massachusetts Drivers Are the Worst?
The world we live in today is always in front of a camera. From security cameras, doorbell cameras, and the cameras we carry in our pockets on our smartphones. They can come in very handy when you need to have something captured on video. One of those places that have...
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
10 Million Plus People Love Maine Preschooler’s Reaction to Early Santa Visit
Such a sweet conversation between little Lucie and Santa. WMTW's Christina Frank posted a TikTok of her little girl Lucie getting a surprise visit from SANTA on Christmas Eve! As you watch the little girl chat with Santa, you gotta wait for the end. That's when Lucie says something absolutely priceless.
Have Your ‘Magic Mike’ Moment With This Live Revue Coming to Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the perks of working at CBS Radio in Boston was that you never knew who would show up at the front door, and as the receptionist (aka Director of First Impressions), it was my job to let them in. I had the pleasure of meeting people like Andy...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
