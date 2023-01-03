ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLOX

Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

When can patients expect medical marijuana?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

