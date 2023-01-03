Read full article on original website
WLOX
JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. East Central CC (01/05/23)
The New Orleans Saints did not make the playoffs, but are at least ending the season on a bit of a winning streak. WLOX Sports Anchor Blake Brannon is here to discuss.
WLOX
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
WLOX
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
WLOX
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Mardi Gras season with sail lighting
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Friends, family and first responders gather...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
WLOX
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
WLOX
Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La. A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow...
WLOX
PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
WLOX
When can patients expect medical marijuana?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
