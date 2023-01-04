Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tkmagazine.com
Investing In Growth | Senne Company
Companies that have stood strong for more than 100 years understand the importance of continually adapting for the future, while keeping an appreciation for the past. That mindset has kept Senne Company changing, growing and thriving since 1914. BUILT ON A STRONG FOUNDATION. Senne opened its doors in 1914. Company...
tkmagazine.com
Merging Science & Business
Sam Al-Murrani has parlayed a lifelong interest in human and animal health into two Topeka companies, Bimini Pet Health and LifeTech Diagnostics. Raised by two educators in the United Kingdom, Al-Murrani often accompanied his father, a veterinarian and professor of genetics and biostatistics, on visits to his lab where Al-Murrani helped sort newborn mice into males and females.
tkmagazine.com
Heart of the Entrepreneur | Golden Rule Design & Build
In a world that too often prizes style over substance, profits over people and quick wins over sustainable growth, a company that stays true to its values and mission while achieving long-term success is both a treasure to its local community and an example for all in the business world to emulate. '
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
'All 1 system': Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health is now officially part of the University of Kansas Health System. Leaders made the announcement Thursday after letters of intent to do so had been signed last fall.
tkmagazine.com
Delivering Broadband
When entrepreneurs are first starting a new business opportunity, they often take on all the jobs required to make the company run. That was certainly the case for brothers and Shawnee Heights graduates Garrett and Blake Wiseman as they launched Mercury Broadband. Their jobs included field service technician, tower climber, accountant, and literally everything else. Even chief broom sweeper, they joked.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
tkmagazine.com
Entertaining Topeka | Stormont Vail Events Center
“The big, exciting moment of live entertainment for some folks might be a big-named country artist. For some folks, it might be the demolition derby. And for others, it might be a Cirque du Soleil show,” said Kellen Seitz, general manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center. “We’re really trying to make sure we create experiences for everybody.”
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Kansas Lottery announces holiday millionaire raffle numbers
The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.
WIBW
City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
lawrencekstimes.com
City of Lawrence’s homeless programs coordinator to step down
Jenn Wolsey, homeless programs coordinator for the City of Lawrence, is resigning from her position. Wolsey wrote in a public Facebook post Tuesday that her last day with the city will be Jan. 13. She still plans to be around, but only in the role of an advocate, she wrote.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
Comments / 0