Ryan Seacrest Claims Andy Cohen Wouldn't Acknowledge Him On New Year's Eve After Drinking Debacle

It's safe to say Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen are not friends.

During the Tuesday, January 3, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan , the American Idol host seemed to put mutual pal Kelly Ripa in the middle of his alleged feud with the Bravo boss, claiming Cohen, 54, refused to say hello to him while they were both filming their New Year's Eve specials in Times Square.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper] and Andy,” Seacrest, 48, told his cohost and the audience about the Saturday, December 31, event. “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention .”

The radio personality demonstrated how he tried to get the CNN anchor, 55, and the Watch What Happens Live star to see him by waving both of his arms in the air. However, his attempts at a friendly interaction appeared to fall short .

“I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show,” Seacrest explained. “And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around.”

Despite being close with both parties, Ripa defended Cohen , adding, "That’s not true. He said he was trying to get your attention.”

The media moguls apparent rift may date back to last year, when Cohen made wild statements about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve during the cable news network's broadcast, something he later apologized for.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” the executive producer said at the time . “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

After CNN stated they were not allowing Cohen to drink live on-air while ringing in 2023, the morning news host threw some shade . "I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air," said Seacrest. "I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."