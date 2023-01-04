ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

In the atmospheric river's bullseye, coastal Pescadero faces serious flooding

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rIiP_0k2duPpM00

In the atmospheric river's bullseye, coastal Pescadero faces serious flooding 03:19

PESCADERO -- The entire town of Pescadero was gearing up for the approaching rainstorm Tuesday, but some who live there believe many of the flooding problems the community faces are actually man-made.

Just past noon, Jose Calvillo was helping his dad lift a new washer dryer up onto milk crates. The old washer was ruined on Saturday when the creek behind their home swelled up, flooding the house and depositing about six inches of sticky mud in the yard.

"I think the whole town is just in a flood zone, you know?" said Calvillo.

Pescadero storm preparations. CBS

Pescadero sits at the very bottom of the San Mateo mountains watershed, just a stone's throw from where it all washes into the ocean. Surrounded on three sides by hills, the town knew what was going to happen when it started raining again.

"Oh, yeah. It's going to be slammed, are you kidding?" said resident Rob Skinner. "They said 6-10 inches, which is a whole lot of water. And that'll drain off all the hills and this is the only place it has to go."

Skinner is on the town's Advisory Council. He pointed out how Pescadero Creek was already clogging up with tree trunks and branches washed down from the 2020 CZU Complex Fire burn scar. But Skinner said some of the town's flooding problems are actually caused by errors in engineering.

He says the agricultural dikes built decades ago form barriers to the natural flow of water.

"It's trying to follow the route, but the volume is too big for it," he explained. "So it needs to go straight out to the ocean."

And then there's Stage Road, the main street though the downtown. Skinner said it also causes flooding because traffic engineers left it too high when they replaced the roadway about 15 years ago.

"It's got a huge crown on it. So that, in essence, is a dike. So this side of Stage Road gets really hammered," said Skinner.

Skinner said in 2012 there was another flood that was so bad, the entire town had to be evacuated to Half Moon Bay, about 15 miles away.

Now, businesses on both sides of the street had sandbags against their doors.  Rob Skinner's wife Cotton was removing a photo of her mother for safe keeping.

"We're quite tense," she said.  "And it's tense for the town because we've seen many floods. But this is going to be one of the biggest one's, I think."

At the local high school, residents were busy filling even more bags to try to protect their houses. Ramon Perez was collecting sandbags not for just his home, but for three of his neighbors as well.

"When I'm here, I'm helping people too," said Perez. "By the time I'm here, I'm helping people. If I see they need help, I offer to help them."

That's the kind of thing that happens in small towns like Pescadero. They don't get a lot of help from the outside world in times of trouble. So they've gotten pretty good at helping each other.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Evacuation warnings for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin

GILROY – Officials in Santa Clara County issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night for two watershed areas in the far southern part of the county.In a written statement, officials urged residents living near the Uvas Reservoir and the Pacheco Pass River Basin, citing concerns about the weather and risks to the general public and property in the wake of multiple storms in short succession."These unusual rain levels have created impacts that include soils near or at their saturation point; creeks, streams, and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage; and low-lying areas experiencing flooding, including road crossings. There is also an increased risk of rocks and sediments dislodging from the hillsides," officials said.Officials said the Pacheco Pass River Basin areas facing evacuation include El Toro road south of Highway 152 to Bloomfield Avenue, along with Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152.Meanwhile, Uvas Reservoir watershed residents under the order include the following:• South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park• South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Rd.• South of Lions Peak• South of Day Road and Geri Lane• Watsonville and Hwy. 152 Additional flood safety information can be found by visiting preparescc.org/flood.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula coastal towns battered by winds, toppling trees and cutting power

HALF MOON BAY -- Pouring rain and gusty winds caused major problems Wednesday for the coastal towns of Half Moon Bay, El Granada, and Moss Beach in San Mateo County. Coastside Fire District firefighters said El Granada and Moss Beach dealt with many downed trees and power lines. Many parts of those two towns lost power overnight. There were so many fallen trees in El Granada, workers used bulldozers to quickly move them out of roadways if no power lines were involved. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"We've had numerous trees down, we had...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information

Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County  Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
metrosiliconvalley.com

Massive Storms Wash Away The Bay

On Tuesday evening, San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire declared a State of Emergency and Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare for the heavy rains. The proclamation provided emergency powers for the city’s anticipated response and issued an evacuation order to people living near waterways. “San Jose is...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
CBS San Francisco

Flooded Paradise Park community near Santa Cruz cleans up ahead of next major storm

SANTA CRUZ -- People living in the Paradise Park community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz were busy cleaning up and drying out from this weekend's torrential rains that sent the nearby San Lorenzo River overflowing into their neighborhood."By the time we were ready to go about an hour later, we had water up to the front of our home," says homeowner Kirk Stangeland who evacuated after being warned by the Sheriff's Office about the potential for flooding.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaStangeland spent Monday cleaning up the muddy mess left in the aftermath of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Strong storm winds topple gas station in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – High winds from the major storm that passed through the Bay Area Wednesday evening caused the canopy of a gas station in South San Francisco to collapse.The collapse took place at the Valero station located Callan Boulevard and King Drive. Several fuel pumps were damaged as a result.A witness told KPIX that the structure started swaying back and forth shortly before 5 p.m. The witness said the gas station manager taped off the area in response.About 20 minutes later, the canopy collapsed. There are no immediate reports of injuries from the collapse.Another witness said power was out at the gas station and that the station had been closed for much of the day.KPIX has reached out to the station manager for comment.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy