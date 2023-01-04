Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?
Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the present bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. But elsewhere within the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as a lot as 96% or more. In a latest video, Elliott Wave Worldwide Forex & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni...
Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist
A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.
Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends
A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
Magic (MAGIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) See Huge Price Increase As BTC and ETH Prices Post Gains
The downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire did shake up the crypto market. However, his arrest and the following incitement of the FTX CEO brought some calm to the market. In fact, Bitcoin (BTC) has posted some gains after the FTX fiasco. Elsewhere, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen a massive...
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,300
Ethereum was able to clear the $1,240 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and there might be a move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum is moving higher above the $1,220 and $1,240 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,220 and the 100 hourly...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
Could this latest Ethereum development impact the price of ETH? Details inside
Ethereum recently saw a dip in the transaction volume on its mainnet. Ethereum price has, however, shown no signs of impact from the latest development. In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum [ETH] has been moving, at most, sideways. Of course, given that the cryptocurrency market witnessed a dip, this wasn’t exclusive to it alone.
Optimism Edges Other L2s In Gas Efficiency, Despite Loss In TVL, Revenue
Optimism (OP) has opened the year on an optimistic note as it enjoys a bull run. On the flip side, it has suffered sluggishness in terms of total value locked (TVL). Arbitrum is seen to have blazed past the other leading Layer 2 blockchains including Optimism and Polygon when it comes to TVL. Regardless, the former remains unfazed as it still accelerates in tempo and dominates the L2 space.
Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023
A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Cardano (ADA) Price Soars By 5% As Buying Pressure Mounts
The Cardano (ADA) token marked a two-year low at $0.239 as recently as December 30 but has since experienced a sustained upswing that catapulted the price to $0.264 at press time. Within the last 24 hours, ADA is recording an increase in price of around 5%, with a trading volume of around $250 million.
