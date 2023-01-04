ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
NEWSBTC

Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?

Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains

The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist

A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.
NEWSBTC

Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends

A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,300

Ethereum was able to clear the $1,240 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and there might be a move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum is moving higher above the $1,220 and $1,240 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,220 and the 100 hourly...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)

Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% ​​$0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

Could this latest Ethereum development impact the price of ETH? Details inside

Ethereum recently saw a dip in the transaction volume on its mainnet. Ethereum price has, however, shown no signs of impact from the latest development. In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum [ETH] has been moving, at most, sideways. Of course, given that the cryptocurrency market witnessed a dip, this wasn’t exclusive to it alone.
NEWSBTC

Optimism Edges Other L2s In Gas Efficiency, Despite Loss In TVL, Revenue

Optimism (OP) has opened the year on an optimistic note as it enjoys a bull run. On the flip side, it has suffered sluggishness in terms of total value locked (TVL). Arbitrum is seen to have blazed past the other leading Layer 2 blockchains including Optimism and Polygon when it comes to TVL. Regardless, the former remains unfazed as it still accelerates in tempo and dominates the L2 space.
NEWSBTC

Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023

A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Price Soars By 5% As Buying Pressure Mounts

The Cardano (ADA) token marked a two-year low at $0.239 as recently as December 30 but has since experienced a sustained upswing that catapulted the price to $0.264 at press time. Within the last 24 hours, ADA is recording an increase in price of around 5%, with a trading volume of around $250 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy