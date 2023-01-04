ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox56news.com

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
The Independent

Photo of AOC laughing as Matt Gaetz makes impassioned speech goes viral

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been captured laughing while sitting behind her Republican opponent Matt Gaetz as he delivered an impassioned speech amid his campaign to resist Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to be elected House speaker.The photo was taken during the chaotic vote on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives adjourned without having decided on a new speaker. Legislators had appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.Mr Gaetz has led the charge among Republicans opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid in Congress during the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.He has nominated Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and...
The Independent

Matt Gaetz twists knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed House votes branding him ‘a squatter’ in speaker’s office

Rep Matt Gaetz has twisted the knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed attempts to be elected House speaker, branding the GOP leader a “squatter” in the speaker’s office.On Tuesday, Mr Gaetz sent a letter to Architect of the US Capitol Brett Blanton telling him that Mr McCarthy had moved into the speaker’s office at the Capitol and asking how long before he will be “considered a squatter” there.“The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy,” he wrote in the memo to Mr Blanton, who runs the federal agency responsible for operations at...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gaetz nominates Trump for speaker of the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Republican Party continued to struggle to reach a consensus on who will lead it in that chamber. Gaetz, who — along with 20 other right-wing Republican lawmakers...
The Independent

Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
Washington Examiner

George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
The Independent

Voices: This is why you shouldn’t laugh at the House speaker chaos

The second day of the 118th Congress ended much like the first day: the House does have a speaker of the House and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is still seeking the necessary votes to take the gavel.Many Democrats might find Mr McCarthy’s predicament hilarious, given that he contorted himself in every way to earn the support of some of the most extreme members of the House Republican conference such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar. When Mr Gosar tweeted out an anime video that featured a character with his head killing a character with Representative Alexandria...
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...

