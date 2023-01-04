Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Lindsey Graham Claims McCarthy Needs Just 'One More' Vote Than Jeffries
Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries won the most votes during three ballots to elect the next speaker on Tuesday.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Cracks Up as ‘Trump’s Irrelevance’ Plays Out in Kevin McCarthy Speaker Vote (Video)
It wasn’t just the ongoing Kevin McCarthy-House speaker debacle on the minds of “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning. They were also eager to dive into what Brzezinski called former President Donald Trump’s “irrelevance” in the whole matter. On Wednesday,...
After six losses, McCarthy backers pledge support on 'the 7th vote, the 8th vote': Full Rep. Bice
Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) tells Chuck Todd that House Republicans who support Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid remain committed to his victory.Jan. 4, 2023.
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
Photo of AOC laughing as Matt Gaetz makes impassioned speech goes viral
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been captured laughing while sitting behind her Republican opponent Matt Gaetz as he delivered an impassioned speech amid his campaign to resist Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to be elected House speaker.The photo was taken during the chaotic vote on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives adjourned without having decided on a new speaker. Legislators had appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.Mr Gaetz has led the charge among Republicans opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid in Congress during the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.He has nominated Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and...
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Matt Gaetz votes for Trump to become House speaker as Kevin McCarthy loses for the 7th time
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has lost his bid for House speaker for the seventh time since Tuesday.
Matt Gaetz twists knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed House votes branding him ‘a squatter’ in speaker’s office
Rep Matt Gaetz has twisted the knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed attempts to be elected House speaker, branding the GOP leader a “squatter” in the speaker’s office.On Tuesday, Mr Gaetz sent a letter to Architect of the US Capitol Brett Blanton telling him that Mr McCarthy had moved into the speaker’s office at the Capitol and asking how long before he will be “considered a squatter” there.“The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy,” he wrote in the memo to Mr Blanton, who runs the federal agency responsible for operations at...
Gaetz nominates Trump for speaker of the House
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Republican Party continued to struggle to reach a consensus on who will lead it in that chamber. Gaetz, who — along with 20 other right-wing Republican lawmakers...
Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos
CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
How Trump Changed Speech That Could Be Critical to Prosecution
A newly released transcript shows Trump's remarks on Jan. 6, including calls to "fight like hell," were improvised after warnings of the potential for violence.
Republican George Santos Receives Withering Welcome To Congress From His Predecessor
Retiring Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi pulled no punches in a guest essay for The New York Times, saying his successor's lies “went beyond BS."
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
Lauren Boebert Is Boosting QAnon Fan-Fic About Trump Becoming Speaker Now
On Wednesday afternoon, far-right Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert shocked Congress by suggesting former President Donald Trump call Rep. Kevin McCarthy and tell him “it’s time to withdraw” as he doesn’t have the votes to become Speaker of the House. It seemed like Boebert, the gun-toting MAGA...
Voices: This is why you shouldn’t laugh at the House speaker chaos
The second day of the 118th Congress ended much like the first day: the House does have a speaker of the House and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is still seeking the necessary votes to take the gavel.Many Democrats might find Mr McCarthy’s predicament hilarious, given that he contorted himself in every way to earn the support of some of the most extreme members of the House Republican conference such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar. When Mr Gosar tweeted out an anime video that featured a character with his head killing a character with Representative Alexandria...
House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday
Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
