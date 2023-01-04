Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Hurt Business Reunion Tease During RAW
Bobby Lashley may have lost his spot on Monday Night RAW, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get back to business. It appears that efforts are already being made for The Almighty’s return with his former stablemates by his side. WWE dropped a major Hurt Business reunion...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Confirms She Is In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the beginning of Raw in May 2022, and that didn’t sit well with Vince McMahon. They were subsequently suspended for what they did, and that has become a distant memory now. Sasha Banks is officially a free agent and is free to go whenever she wants to. With her set to debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fans wondered whether Naomi would follow suit and join Banks. It seems Naomi has already confirmed that she is in Japan, ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Will Not Be A Royal Rumble Surprise
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38, where he had one of the best entrances of the night. Rhodes was immediately made a huge deal, as he went on to have a solid match with Seth Rollins. Rhodes had a short, yet strong run in WWE until he had to take time off due to a torn pec. With Rhodes’ return being imminent, it seems WWE is not surprising fans with Rhodes’ return at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has No Plan To Bring Back Former Superstar
WWE’s backstage area is usually filled with interesting people. Depending on which city they travel to that week, any number of people could be around. Summer Rae was backstage as WWE RAW traveled through Nashville last night, but that isn’t a sign that they have plans for her to make that a regular thing.
ringsidenews.com
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Draws Terrible Viewership Number With Last Show Of 2022
AEW brought the final episode of Rampage for 2022, but they had a lot of competition. Now that the dust has settled for the new year, we can finally see how low the viewership number was. According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Rampage’s December 30th episode brought in 470,000 viewers, with a...
Comments / 0