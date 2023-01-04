Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
ringsidenews.com
What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?
Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
ringsidenews.com
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Board Of Directors Tried To Stop Vince McMahon’s Return
WWE underwent a complete makeover when a new regime took over the reins from former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon after his retirement in July 2022. But Vince is officially back in power, and it seems like the WWE Board reportedly tried not to let that happen. Vince McMahon...
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Criticized For Not Caring About Pro Wrestling
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE during the Royal Rumble last year and eventually went on to become a 2-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. That being said, fans haven’t felt Rousey is the same level as a legitimate star since her return. It didn’t help that her booking wasn’t up to the mark either. That being said, Rousey has been criticized for not caring about professional wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Jordynne Grace Blames ‘Tribalism’ On Why She’s Overlooked In Pro Wrestling
Jordynne Grace is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling and continues to inspire and motivate many fans who struggle with their own identity. She is the Impact Knockouts Champion and fans will never stop giving her all the support in the world. That being said, Grace blames tribalism for why she is overlooked in professional wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Officially Returns To WWE
William Regal was one of the many names WWE released due to “budget cuts.” His firing was very interesting, because it came in the midst of a slew of releases for “Triple H guys.” This felt like a personal shot at Triple H, but it didn’t take long for the situation to turn around.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Their Eye On Signing Longtime NJPW Star
WWE’s relationship with NJPW seems to have improved under the new regime, with WWE even allowing Karl Anderson to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan is synonymous with producing some of the most spectacular talents in the world of professional wrestling. Hence, it should come as no...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Holding Emergency ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting After Vince McMahon Return
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. That being said, McMahon made his return to WWE today after reports suggested he planned on returning to the company in a bid to sell it. In fact, WWE now plans on holding an emergency all-hands-on-deck meeting after his return.
Comments / 0