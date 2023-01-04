Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has highlighted areas for improvement against Kentucky
LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) can set a school record for the best start in program history with a victory in the 1 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. Even though the No. 7 Tigers have rolled to impressive victories, coach Kim Mulkey has been dissatisfied with elements of her team’s performance — namely offensive play early and leadership.
NOLA.com
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse
Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
NOLA.com
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
NOLA.com
Champion players from Destrehan, John Curtis headline Class 5A all-state football team
Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. and John Curtis linebacker Justin Horne lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State football team. Eugene and Horne were selected by a statewide panel of sports writers as the Offensive and Defensive players of the year after each helped his school win an LHSAA state championship.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
NOLA.com
Our Views: For carbon capture projects, let's dial back the politics
People in the know, and even the local officials who inspired the legal fight, surely understood that Livingston Parish’s government was bound to lose when it imposed a moratorium on conducting seismic tests or building test wells in Lake Maurepas. In Louisiana, state government has always jealously guarded its...
NOLA.com
Why did a train derail, spilling hydrochloric acid? The railroad says it still doesn't know.
Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation. But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
Comments / 0