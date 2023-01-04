ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

NOLA.com

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has highlighted areas for improvement against Kentucky

LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) can set a school record for the best start in program history with a victory in the 1 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. Even though the No. 7 Tigers have rolled to impressive victories, coach Kim Mulkey has been dissatisfied with elements of her team’s performance — namely offensive play early and leadership.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse

Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE

