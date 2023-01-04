Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
NBC Philadelphia
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Players Shaken, Visibly Upset After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field, Taken Off Field in Ambulance
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills had a medical issue during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin made a tackle, stood u
Doctors: Damar Hamlin in Writing Asked “Who Won the Game?”
Thursday was a monumental day for the progress in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning that Hamlin has made remarkable progress and that it appears he is neurologically intact. Hamlin is now awake for the first time since his cardiac arrest and was...
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Damar Hamlin's uncle reports some improvement in his condition
Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, is reporting some improvement to his nephew’s condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati. Read more here:
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Gives Positive Update On His Status
Damar Hamlin's uncle provided a positive update on his status hours after the safety suffered cardiac arrest.
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
Reporter who attended game as a fan shares aftermath of Damar Hamlin collapsing on field
CINCINNATI — After a devastating incident in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans are sharing their reactions, including a FOX59 reporter who was at the game with his father. “We saw him [Damar Hamlin] just stand up, and he just fell down […]
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Damar Hamlin’s agent gives an update after collapsing on MNF
Earlier this evening Buffalo Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football after making a tackle. It was a scary scene that led to the NFL suspending the rest of the game. After about an hour, Hamlin’s agent and marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, gave the following update:
NFL releases statement to postpone game, give update on Damar Hamlin
According to the National Football League, tonight’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has officially been postponed after an extremely scary incident involving Bills safety, Damar Hamlin. Just moments ago, the NFL released a statement to officially postpone the game and to give an update on Hamlin’s...
WATCH: Damar Hamlin's uncle updates Bills player's condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a slow route to recovery from the cardic arrest episode that unfolded for him during Monday’s game against the Bengals. However, his uncle provided a positive update on Tuesday evening. From Cincinnati where Hamlin remains, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to...
Detroit Lions Fans Face Tough Decision: Draft Pick or Playoff Berth?
A.J. Reilly: Now the question that we have to ask Eric Draft pick or playoff berth? Draft pick or playoff birth. Because here’s what inevitably has happened to the Detroit Lions. We now have to root for the Rams to beat the Seahawks, the Baker Mayfield of Los Angeles, to beat the Seahawks, which will inevitably affect our first draft pick in April.
