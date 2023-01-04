ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend. "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Teams Unite To Spread Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented tragedy on Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, necessitating CPR on the field. In the hours since, the rest of the league has done an admirable job ...
Detroit Sports Nation

James Houston Emerges as Elite Defensive Lineman for the Detroit Lions

Please watch the video above. Eric Vincent: The Detroit Lions James Houston. Again, I said it on the news desk. If anybody’s comparing him to Von Miller. I saw somebody comparing his verse to Micah Parsons. I’m not arguing it anymore. I’m not fighting it. I try not to jump out too much, but he looks as explosive as any elite player that you can think of on the D-line. He looks fantastic. Shout out to James Houston in this Detroit Lions team.
Detroit Sports Nation

Amon-Ra St. Brown explains why Sunday’s matchup against the Packers is huge

On Sunday Night Football, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his Detroit Lions teammates will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a game that could be a winner take all game for the final playoff spot, or, the Lions could be eliminated by game time, depending on if the Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the day. For St. Brown, whether or not a playoff spot is on the line, he wants to beat the Packers to move the Lions to 9-8 on the season.
CBS LA

Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

