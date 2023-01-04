Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
LOOK: Every NFL Team Changed Its Twitter Profile Picture to Support Damar Hamlin
All 32 teams in the NFL are coming together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. As the 24-year-old remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, every organization made a change to their Twitter profiles. Each team in the league changed their profile pictures to...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'
Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend. "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives latest on nephew, who ‘died twice’ on Monday Night Football
If you have watched enough football, you have likely seen players suffer some scary injuries, resulting in them being taken off the field on a cart, or in some cases, an ambulance. But what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football is one of the scariest, gut-wrenching things any of us have ever witnessed during a sporting event.
Fox 19
Bills head coach thanks the Bengals: ‘An amazing show of compassion, empathy and love’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke publicly Thursday evening for the first time since Monday night, when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. News of Hamlin waking up and responding to doctors and family members broke earlier the same day.
Damar Hamlin’s agent gives an update after collapsing on MNF
Earlier this evening Buffalo Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football after making a tackle. It was a scary scene that led to the NFL suspending the rest of the game. After about an hour, Hamlin’s agent and marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, gave the following update:
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Decision On Tonight's Announcement
A Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed out of respect for Damar Hamlin, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports this afternoon. The Hall had originally planned on announcing the 15 modern-era player finalists for their Class of 2023 this ...
Look: NFL Teams Unite To Spread Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented tragedy on Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, necessitating CPR on the field. In the hours since, the rest of the league has done an admirable job ...
James Houston Emerges as Elite Defensive Lineman for the Detroit Lions
Please watch the video above. Eric Vincent: The Detroit Lions James Houston. Again, I said it on the news desk. If anybody’s comparing him to Von Miller. I saw somebody comparing his verse to Micah Parsons. I’m not arguing it anymore. I’m not fighting it. I try not to jump out too much, but he looks as explosive as any elite player that you can think of on the D-line. He looks fantastic. Shout out to James Houston in this Detroit Lions team.
Amon-Ra St. Brown explains why Sunday’s matchup against the Packers is huge
On Sunday Night Football, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his Detroit Lions teammates will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a game that could be a winner take all game for the final playoff spot, or, the Lions could be eliminated by game time, depending on if the Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the day. For St. Brown, whether or not a playoff spot is on the line, he wants to beat the Packers to move the Lions to 9-8 on the season.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
Detroit Lions Fans Face Tough Decision: Draft Pick or Playoff Berth?
A.J. Reilly: Now the question that we have to ask Eric Draft pick or playoff berth? Draft pick or playoff birth. Because here’s what inevitably has happened to the Detroit Lions. We now have to root for the Rams to beat the Seahawks, the Baker Mayfield of Los Angeles, to beat the Seahawks, which will inevitably affect our first draft pick in April.
