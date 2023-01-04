Because water pipes burst in a room near the high school gym, East Clinton High School will end its home basketball seasons Friday night. Athletic director Jeremy McGraw said senior night festivities for the boys and girls players and cheerleaders will be Friday night against Felicity. The schedule Friday will be 4:30 p.m. junior varsity boys game, followed by girls basketball senior night festivities. The varsity girls will play at approximately 6 p.m. After the girls game, the varsity boys basketball players and cheerleaders will have their senior night with the game against Felicity to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

SABINA, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO