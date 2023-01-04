Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: McClain 30 Blanchester JV 21
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by McClain 30-21 Wednesday night at the BHS gym. Coach Bob Reveal said his team was forced to foul late in the game and the Tigers responded by making 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth to seal the win.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Blanchester 68, East Clinton 41
BLANCHESTER – Behind Bryce Sipple’s 21 points and a barrage of three-pointers, Blanchester led East Clinton wire-to-wire for a 68-41 Tuesday night victory at BHS. The intercounty, league win brings the Wildcats’ record to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the SBAAC National Division. They will suit up and go again at home Friday evening against Bethel-Tate.
wnewsj.com
Lady Tigers come out hot against Blan
BLANCHESTER — Payton Pryor poured in 21 points as McClain defeated Blanchester 63-38 Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action at the BHS gym. Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester with 12 points while Torie Potts chipped in eight for the Wildcats. Haylee Havens added 12 points for Blanchester. McClain jumped...
wnewsj.com
Waynesville defeats Clinton-Massie 8th grade boys
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 46-22 Tuesday evening. The Falcons led at halftime 14-12 but were doomed by full-court pressure in the third quarter, coach Clayton Morgan said. Cobe Euton had 12 points to lead CMMS. Colson Morgan scored eight points and Corey Frisch...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton home basketball finales Friday; all other games out of Lees Creek gym
Because water pipes burst in a room near the high school gym, East Clinton High School will end its home basketball seasons Friday night. Athletic director Jeremy McGraw said senior night festivities for the boys and girls players and cheerleaders will be Friday night against Felicity. The schedule Friday will be 4:30 p.m. junior varsity boys game, followed by girls basketball senior night festivities. The varsity girls will play at approximately 6 p.m. After the girls game, the varsity boys basketball players and cheerleaders will have their senior night with the game against Felicity to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
wnewsj.com
Hunter leads CM boys over Hillsboro at RZL
WILMINGTON — Gavan Hunter led Clinton-Massie to a 2686 to 2521 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “This match was a good win for our program,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Hillsboro always has a strong program and always does well. The boys showed some fight in game 2 after not doing so well in game 1. This was a good way to start the second half of our season.”
wnewsj.com
EC swimmers 4th in Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet
GREENFIELD — The East Clinton swim team finished fourth in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet Dec. 28 at McClain High School natatorium. The East Clinton High School Astros joint swim team earned 4th place swimming against Chillicothe, Zane Trace, Adena, Unioto and Greenfield High Schools in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop swim meet on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Greenfield McClain High School pool.
wnewsj.com
WHS girls stay unbeaten; boys fall to Lions
CINCINNATI — Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes. The boys were defeated 2646 to 2387. Isaac Pletcher led Wilmington with a 404 series but as a whole the team “struggled to string anything together,” coach Austin Smith said. Wilmington is 1-6...
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes
These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 2, 1963:. ‘3 Americans Die in Viet Nam As Reds Down 8 Helicopters’. “SAIGON, South Viet Nam (AP) — Communist groundfire today blasted a fleet of U.S. helicopters flying government troops into battle. Three Americans — including an Army captain — were reported killed, and four others wounded. … Red gunners hit 14 of the 15 U.S. helicopters taking part in the mission in the Mekong delta, bringing down about eight aircraft.”
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College announces Dec. graduates
Wilmington College recently announced those students who completed their studies by earning bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees following the 2022 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the college’s 147th annual commencement on May 13. Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
