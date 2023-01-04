Read full article on original website
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
ADHD And Autism Aren’t The Same, But They Are Closely Related
Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed
New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
Shocking Yale Research: Common Nutrient Found To Aid Survival of Cancer-Causing Bacterium
According to a new study from Yale University, a nutrient found in many common foods like mushrooms, beans, and grains may help a cancer-causing bacterium survive. The nutrient, called ergothioneine or EGT, is an antioxidant that protects bacteria from oxidative stress — an imbalance in the body between reactive oxygen species, known as free radicals, and antioxidants — which is a hallmark of many disease-causing infections. These findings may provide insights into the development of new drugs to combat a range of infectious diseases in humans.
Expert-Approved Tips for Traveling with Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal condition that causes abdominal cramping, constipation, diarrhea, bloating and gas. It affects between 7% and 16% of people in the United States. Those most commonly affected are women and young people. Although it's unclear what causes IBS in some individuals, there's no denying it causes a lot of discomfort, pain and potentially embarrassment for those who have it. I was diagnosed with IBS as a teenager and have since been able to manage it to the best of my ability — even though I have flare-ups from time to time. It's a tough condition to manage on a daily basis if it isn't treated, but it can be extra stressful while traveling for someone with IBS.
Sleep Midpoint Associated With Depressive Symptoms
A study found that depressive symptoms were associated with a sleep midpoint outside of 2:00-4:00 am. Sleep midpoints outside of the 2:00-4:00 am period were associated with developing depressive symptoms, according to a cross-sectional study published in Sleep Health. Psychological health domains were also associated with sleep irregularity in older women.
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials
Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging
We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
Is Ayahuasca Safe? A New Study Analyzes the South American Traditional Medicine
According to the Global Ayahuasca Survey, 70% of respondents reported experiencing physical adverse effects and 55% reported experiencing mental health adverse effects. However, only 2.3% of respondents who experienced physical adverse events required medical attention. According to a new study published in PLOS Global Public Health, the use of the...
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
This 5-Ingredient Salad Recipe Is The Healthiest Way To Crush Your Weight Loss Goal In The New Year
Who doesn’t love a good salad?! Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Luckily, salads can be just as tasty as they are healthy–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Some salad ingredients that have the best health benefits are arugula, edamame, tomatoes, red onion, and avocados.
Diabetes and High Potassium Levels
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having high potassium levels, or hyperkalemia. Unfortunately, most people do not realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition until they are in the emergency room. Find out how you can check your potassium levels and prevent complications.
The Ancient Sleeping Method " Two Sleeps"
The "Two Sleeps" was a common habit in medieval times, where people would sleep in two separate chunks during the night instead of one long stretch. This practice has been mostly forgotten over time, but it could have some hidden benefits for your health and lifestyle. Studies have shown that two sleeps can help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your quality of rest. It can also help improve your overall well-being, as it can reduce stress, improve your alertness and concentration during the day, and help you feel more relaxed and energized. There are many ways to incorporate the two sleeps into your life, ranging from simple lifestyle changes to more elaborate ones. In this article, we will explore the benefits of the two sleepsand how you can make it part of your daily routine.
COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
