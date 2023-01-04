Read full article on original website
Workforce biggest challenge as legislative session begins in Bismarck
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's 68th legislative session kicks off Tuesday in Bismarck, with one major hurdle seemingly standing in state lawmakers way to declaring the expected 80-or-so day meeting a success. Newly appointed State Senate Majority Leader David Hogue says the main focus of legislators in the state capitol...
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
Two legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Meanwhile, 82-year-old Republican Sen. Karen Krebsbach is using a walker after she slipped off a curb in Minot and broke her hip and left wrist. She still hopes to travel to Bismarck for next week’s legislative session.
Bismarck Park Board takes applications to fill vacancy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has an open position and is taking applications from those wishing to fill it. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned after he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission. The board typically holds a special election, but taking applications is not without precedent. This...
Bismarck Event Center vendors face problem with liquor liability
Thomas says there was no warning that liquor companies would be pulling out. And that they would be denied liquor liability coverage.
Ready To Make More $$ In Bismarck? ( Dumb Question I Know )
Thinking About Changing Your Career? Check Out These...
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
6 Cities in North Dakota Where You Can Live Large
The living is easy in the Peace Garden State. The state of North Dakota is a northern gem full of natural beauty, opportunity and some of the happiest residents around. The state may be known for its vast, rolling prairies, but it’s also home to several quickly-growing cities that boast a high quality of life without losing out on amenities that bigger cities offer.
6 Phone Numbers Every North Dakotan Should Have Saved For Emergencies
You know what they say, things go wrong when we least expect it. While we have the ability to look up any number we may need on Google, it's never a bad idea to have a few written down and stashed in your glove box, saved in your phone, or even memorized.
Mandan Trail To Enter Into Phase II Of Construction
The City of Mandan announced its plans for 2023.
Bisman Food Co-op experiences bare shelves due to multiple reasons
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Food Co-op has been struggling financially for years. But no one is throwing in the towel just yet. The Bisman Food Co-op is experiencing some bare shelves. Earlier this week, the board of directors sent a message out to all members saying they “have...
Ninth Street/Arbor Avenue traffic signals going down in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the City of Bismarck’s engineering department will be taking the traffic signals on the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service. At approximately 10:00 a.m. on January 5, city crews will be placing covers over the traffic signals at the intersection and installing stop signs on […]
Bond set at $75,000 for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $75,000 for a Bismarck man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old. Prosecutors said in Dec. 2022, 28-year-old Chad Blevins entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. The man was treated at the hospital. Police said Blevins and the victim had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
In Bismarck – EVERY Day Is A Lemonade Day @ Kirkwood Mall
Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan recently, and the temps are in the low teens -- does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?
I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
Happy New Year! Sanford in Bismarck welcomes first baby of 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford in Bismarck welcomed their first baby of 2023 and it’s a boy. Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas of Mandan are proud parents to Kyson, who was born at 6:30 a.m. First time dad Kyle says picking out Kyson’s name was extra special for him.
