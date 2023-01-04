ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together

By Lauren Weiler
 1 day ago

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 shows just how far Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff have come. Caryn continues to stick by Matt while the Roloff Farms drama plays out, and it’s clear they’re both in the relationship for the long haul. With that said, they still don’t live together. Here’s what Caryn said in the episode.

Caryn Chandler says she and Matt Roloff still don’t live together in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMRi0_0k2dp0z300
Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been dating for years, and the couple’s clearly committed to each other. But the couple talked about their living situation in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10. While it seems they’re on track to spend the rest of their lives together, Caryn verified that they’re still not living together.

While speaking about Roloff Farms to Caryn, Matt said, “I am very, very aware that we cannot get married until we have a place together.”

“Well, I mean, we can,” Caryn countered. “There’s nothing, you know, but that would be [weird] to get married and then I go to my house and you go to yours,” she laughed. “Isn’t that kind of weird? Bye, husband.”

Caryn then spoke to the cameras about the situation. “Matt and I have talked about living together for many years,” she said. “It hasn’t quite come to be. I love having my house, I love being with him in Arizona. But I am feeling a pull more towards really planning our future, and we’re on the same page, and it feels really healthy.”

The couple spent time together in Arizona away from the Roloff family at the end of 2022

While Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff don’t live together in Oregon, they spend a lot of time together on their property in Arizona. The Little People, Big World couple spent the 2022 holiday season in Arizona.

“Getting in the Christmas spirit down here in Arizona,” Matt posted to Instagram . “Caryn and I hosted Molly and Joel this past weekend. So many new wonderful memories we shared together with Huny (my mom). Sad to see them have to leave and go back home. Good news is … Caryn and I get to stay a little longer.” The couple then went on to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the state as well.

Considering the strife within the Roloff family over Roloff Farms, Matt stepping back and heading to a different state for the holidays makes sense.

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler getting married? Chris Marek says they are

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is Permanently Moving to Arizona by 2023

With talk of living together in Little People, Big World Season 24, what are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s marriage plans ? According to Chris Marek, the couple’s talked about engagement — and fans can anticipate them tying the knot in the near future.

“I think they’re definitely going to get married,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t know exactly when. They’re going to keep it kind of lowkey. Matt’s already shared that with me. It’ll be kind of lowkey and small.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 39

Bunner
1d ago

the way caryn gives Amy a tour of her former home where her and Matt raised their children was cringe worthy. 😒 this lady has completely crossed the line.

Reply(1)
14
Patricia Davis
1d ago

she is not honest. She is up to no good! notice how she always looks down, really never into the camera!not a good person at all!

Reply(1)
13
Joyce Nichols
1d ago

Matt knows Caryn is a gold digger. He won't put anything in her name. Too bad he couldn't work things out with Amy who was so hurt by Matt's cheating with Caryn. Matt wishes he had too. His entire family broke apart, the farm is being sold and this has hurt his kids. Who's the culprit in all of this? Caryn with her grubby mitts. Amy seems happy with Chris but I'm not so sure about it.....

Reply
7
Comments / 0

