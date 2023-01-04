‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Hates Matt Roloff’s New Rule for Roloff Farms Rental

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 shows the Roloff family’s reaction to Matt Roloff’s new plan for Roloff Farms . Matt had trouble selling Roloff Farms and resorted to his second plan: putting the property up for short-term rental. Now, he has a new idea on how the Roloff family can reap the benefits, but Amy Roloff hates it.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 10 shows Matt Roloff introducing a new Roloff Farms rule

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

The Roloff family hoped to keep Roloff Farms to themselves, but such has not been the case thus far. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to own part of Amy Roloff’s half of the property she sold to Matt Roloff post-divorce. Unfortunately, they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt. Zach and Jeremy bitterly moved on without the farm, and Matt tried to sell the property outside the family. When Roloff Farms didn’t sell, he resorted to Plan B: putting the farm up for short-term rental.

The Roloffs appear upset with Matt in Little People, Big World Season 24. Amy and Zach didn’t like the idea of him selling the property and didn’t like his rental plan. To try and alleviate their worries, Matt came up with a solution. He told Amy in episode 10 that any members of the Roloff family can stay on Roloff Farms for free.

“I have to make a huge announcement. Family can reserve it for no cost,” Matt explained to Amy and Chris Marek. “No, not even a discount. There might be a limit on how many weeks you can do, but I don’t think there is. We can block it out for family. We can have Jeremy and his family, Chris, and Amy.”

Amy Roloff hates the new idea

Matt Roloff hoped this new rental plan for his family would alleviate the tension surrounding Roloff Farms. But Amy Roloff hates the idea . She expressed her dissatisfaction in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10.

“You have got to be high to even be thinking of that,” Amy told Matt.

Amy further explained to the cameras how she hates Matt’s new plan. “I can’t see any of my kids doing that,” she added. “I would gamble my life on it, but it ain’t gonna be any of the four kids. I would be flabbergasted if any of them do it.”

While Amy can’t imagine her kids will take Matt up on his offer, she does seem to approve of his plan to rent Roloff Farms to the public. “You know, since Matt owns all of this property, I mean, good for him,” she said. “He wasn’t able to sell it. And to turn it into a place like that, good for him. I definitely don’t blame him there. The thing I have a hard time with is on the more personal side. This hurt a lot on the personal end of it. It’s just a lot of memories that flood back.”

Matt Roloff said his kids don’t care about what happens to Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 shows Zach and Tori Roloff disapproving of Matt Roloff’s plan to rent Roloff Farms. But Matt told Entertainment Tonight that his family has moved past the drama.

“I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” he said. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

