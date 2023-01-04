ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Hates Matt Roloff’s New Rule for Roloff Farms Rental

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 shows the Roloff family’s reaction to Matt Roloff’s new plan for Roloff Farms . Matt had trouble selling Roloff Farms and resorted to his second plan: putting the property up for short-term rental. Now, he has a new idea on how the Roloff family can reap the benefits, but Amy Roloff hates it.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 10 shows Matt Roloff introducing a new Roloff Farms rule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAoPK_0k2dozTw00
Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

The Roloff family hoped to keep Roloff Farms to themselves, but such has not been the case thus far. Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to own part of Amy Roloff’s half of the property she sold to Matt Roloff post-divorce. Unfortunately, they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt. Zach and Jeremy bitterly moved on without the farm, and Matt tried to sell the property outside the family. When Roloff Farms didn’t sell, he resorted to Plan B: putting the farm up for short-term rental.

The Roloffs appear upset with Matt in Little People, Big World Season 24. Amy and Zach didn’t like the idea of him selling the property and didn’t like his rental plan. To try and alleviate their worries, Matt came up with a solution. He told Amy in episode 10 that any members of the Roloff family can stay on Roloff Farms for free.

“I have to make a huge announcement. Family can reserve it for no cost,” Matt explained to Amy and Chris Marek. “No, not even a discount. There might be a limit on how many weeks you can do, but I don’t think there is. We can block it out for family. We can have Jeremy and his family, Chris, and Amy.”

Amy Roloff hates the new idea

Matt Roloff hoped this new rental plan for his family would alleviate the tension surrounding Roloff Farms. But Amy Roloff hates the idea . She expressed her dissatisfaction in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10.

“You have got to be high to even be thinking of that,” Amy told Matt.

Amy further explained to the cameras how she hates Matt’s new plan. “I can’t see any of my kids doing that,” she added. “I would gamble my life on it, but it ain’t gonna be any of the four kids. I would be flabbergasted if any of them do it.”

While Amy can’t imagine her kids will take Matt up on his offer, she does seem to approve of his plan to rent Roloff Farms to the public. “You know, since Matt owns all of this property, I mean, good for him,” she said. “He wasn’t able to sell it. And to turn it into a place like that, good for him. I definitely don’t blame him there. The thing I have a hard time with is on the more personal side. This hurt a lot on the personal end of it. It’s just a lot of memories that flood back.”

Matt Roloff said his kids don’t care about what happens to Roloff Farms

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Want Amy Roloff to Move Out of Oregon

Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 shows Zach and Tori Roloff disapproving of Matt Roloff’s plan to rent Roloff Farms. But Matt told Entertainment Tonight that his family has moved past the drama.

“I think the kids are to the point, you know, especially Zach and Tori, where they move, they got their own project, they got their own space,” he said. “I don’t know that they’re really worried about what’s happening back here.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 20

bjt2
1d ago

why did she sell him her part of the farm if she wanted to remain in control, she could have sold it to the kids if she wanted to buy when Zach asked her about it she said he wasn't capable of taking care of it. I think she likes to stick her nose into Matt's business because she is a hateful winch. if I hated my ex that much I would stay away. Zach uses his kids to try and punish his dad when he is actually hurting his own kids

Reply
16
Leslye Mahoney
1d ago

it is not her farm anymore. she sold her share. go live your life with new hubby. if you wanted kids involved should have sold your share to them.

Reply
9
MJ Yablonicky
1d ago

Hey Dummies: You DO KNOW that you Are ONLY seeing what the producers & TLC WANT YOU TO SEE! Often few different scenes are blended together to make it seem that things are happening as seen

Reply
2
Related
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
Distractify

You Can Now Book a Stay at the Roloff Farms' Farmhouse — Here's How

Those who have tuned into Little People, Big World know that Roloff Farms is as much a focal point of the series as its stars, Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff, and their kids. Since 2006, TLC viewers have watched the family grow and evolve — but a constant has been the farm. Between pumpkin seasons, Matt's wild ideas to expand and/or build, and drama over ownership after Matt and Amy divorced, the farm has remained a fixture in the Roloffs' lives.
HILLSBORO, OR
People

Watch LPBW's Lilah Roloff Show Her 'Grump Face' as Tori and Zach Attempt Kayaking with Kids

Tori Roloff laughs as she's "trying to make memories with my daughter" as Lilah cries through the family outing in an exclusive clip Tori and Zach Roloff's attempt at kayaking with their kids didn't go quite as planned. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the couple is ready to set out on the lake with their older two children — daughter Lilah Ray, 3, and son Jackson Kyle, 5. In a confessional explaining how the opportunity came about, Zach explains mom Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek agreed to watch a napping Josiah Luke, 7 months,...
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy