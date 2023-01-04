ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Is ‘Numb’ to Matt Roloff Renting Roloff Farms

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 continues to show the division within the Roloff family. Matt Roloff wanted to sell Roloff Farms to his kids, but he couldn’t strike a deal with either Zach or Jeremy Roloff. Now, he’s putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental . Here’s what Zach said about it in episode 10.

Matt Roloff put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental after failing to sell it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAq57_0k2doybD00
Matt and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Roloff Farms didn’t sell within the Roloff family. And Matt Roloff failed to sell the property to outsiders, too. This led Matt to Plan B, which was renting Roloff Farms for short-term stays. He explained his plan to his family in Little People, Big World Season 24.

“Plan B is actually taking place right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Matt also mentioned that he hoped renters would be able to see Amy Roloff from time to time. While Amy no longer lives on the farm property, Matt would love for her to get involved. “I’m trying to talk to Amy and talk her into coming and doing cooking lessons in her house while people are staying,” he added.

Zach Roloff said he felt ‘numb’ to the decision in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 10

Matt Roloff felt optimistic regarding the Roloff Farms rental plan. But Zach Roloff wasn’t happy with Matt’s new decision. In Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10, Zach told the cameras that he was trying to stay numb to the new facts surrounding Roloff Farms and what it meant for the property’s future.

“My dad texted us that he’s renting out the house as a short-term rental,” Zach said. “Kind of trying to just numb myself to everything. It’s just irrelevant now. Like, if things worked out differently, it’s kind of ironic, like ridiculous honestly. But, you know, the family, everything could’ve just been different. And instead, now he’s going to this plan B of renting it to strangers. A lot of it just doesn’t make sense.”

This also impacted Zach’s decision regarding pumpkin season. During the episode, he told Amy Roloff that he wouldn’t take Tori Roloff or his family to the farm for pumpkin season due to Matt’s decisions.

How much was Roloff Farms selling for?

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Said She ‘Played it Safe’ When Selling Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff

Matt Roloff made it clear that renting Roloff Farms was Plan B, as his first plan was to sell Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, Matt had a tough time selling the farm at his asking price. Even his realtor suggested he was aiming too high.

“I get daily updates and lots of interest,” he shared during Little People, Big World Season 24. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

So, how much was Roloff Farms selling for? Matt was selling 16 acres of the farm property for $4 million. He mentioned he offered the property for half-off to his kids , which still puts the price point in the millions.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 2

ba
1d ago

Zach needs to grow up nothing is handed to you for free you should be mad at your mom for selling her house to take the money and run she knew what she was doing she wanted to get her money and let Matt be responsible for leaving everything to use scot-free is in bad shape and it’s time for him to retire let them get some cash out of the farm you and your brother could’ve gone in and bought the whole place cause you did not qualify for the reduced amount your father offered it up.

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Distractify

You Can Now Book a Stay at the Roloff Farms' Farmhouse — Here's How

Those who have tuned into Little People, Big World know that Roloff Farms is as much a focal point of the series as its stars, Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff, and their kids. Since 2006, TLC viewers have watched the family grow and evolve — but a constant has been the farm. Between pumpkin seasons, Matt's wild ideas to expand and/or build, and drama over ownership after Matt and Amy divorced, the farm has remained a fixture in the Roloffs' lives.
HILLSBORO, OR
The List

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Says Baby No. 3 Will Honor Close Family Member

Years after her family's reality shows went off the air, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is still a favorite among fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" franchise. Although she hasn't gone into book-writing like her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Joy maintains more than a million followers on Instagram and nearly 175,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths."
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy