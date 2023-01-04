‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Is ‘Numb’ to Matt Roloff Renting Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10 continues to show the division within the Roloff family. Matt Roloff wanted to sell Roloff Farms to his kids, but he couldn’t strike a deal with either Zach or Jeremy Roloff. Now, he’s putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental . Here’s what Zach said about it in episode 10.

Matt Roloff put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental after failing to sell it

Roloff Farms didn’t sell within the Roloff family. And Matt Roloff failed to sell the property to outsiders, too. This led Matt to Plan B, which was renting Roloff Farms for short-term stays. He explained his plan to his family in Little People, Big World Season 24.

“Plan B is actually taking place right now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Matt also mentioned that he hoped renters would be able to see Amy Roloff from time to time. While Amy no longer lives on the farm property, Matt would love for her to get involved. “I’m trying to talk to Amy and talk her into coming and doing cooking lessons in her house while people are staying,” he added.

Zach Roloff said he felt ‘numb’ to the decision in ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 Episode 10

Matt Roloff felt optimistic regarding the Roloff Farms rental plan. But Zach Roloff wasn’t happy with Matt’s new decision. In Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 10, Zach told the cameras that he was trying to stay numb to the new facts surrounding Roloff Farms and what it meant for the property’s future.

“My dad texted us that he’s renting out the house as a short-term rental,” Zach said. “Kind of trying to just numb myself to everything. It’s just irrelevant now. Like, if things worked out differently, it’s kind of ironic, like ridiculous honestly. But, you know, the family, everything could’ve just been different. And instead, now he’s going to this plan B of renting it to strangers. A lot of it just doesn’t make sense.”

This also impacted Zach’s decision regarding pumpkin season. During the episode, he told Amy Roloff that he wouldn’t take Tori Roloff or his family to the farm for pumpkin season due to Matt’s decisions.

How much was Roloff Farms selling for?

Matt Roloff made it clear that renting Roloff Farms was Plan B, as his first plan was to sell Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, Matt had a tough time selling the farm at his asking price. Even his realtor suggested he was aiming too high.

“I get daily updates and lots of interest,” he shared during Little People, Big World Season 24. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

So, how much was Roloff Farms selling for? Matt was selling 16 acres of the farm property for $4 million. He mentioned he offered the property for half-off to his kids , which still puts the price point in the millions.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

