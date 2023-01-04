ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio

 1 day ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it.

Jones also had nine rebounds for the Bulls (7-7, 1-0). LaQuill Hardnett scored 15 points and added 16 rebounds. Isaiah Adams shot 4 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bobcats (8-6, 0-1)) were led in scoring by Brown, who finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Jaylin Hunter added 10 points for Ohio. Dwight Wilson also had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Buffalo went into halftime leading Ohio 39-32. Armoni Foster put up eight points in the half. Buffalo used a 12-0 second-half run erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 51-42 with 13:38 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Jones scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Buffalo hosts Northern Illinois and Ohio visits Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

