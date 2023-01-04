Read full article on original website
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects and a person of interest involved in the shooting of a woman early Monday morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after midnight, police found an adult woman with a single gunshot wound while investigating the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Spring Road. The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspects, please take no action but call The post D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
NBC Washington
People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins
A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police
Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man beaten to death with metal pipe on Ellipse in downtown DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities believe a man was beaten to death with a metal pipe early Wednesday morning on the Ellipse in downtown Washington, D.C. in a high profile part of the nation's capital near both the White House and the Washington Monument. Investigators say a jogger found the man in...
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking to ID man caught on cam taking cash drawer, socks from DC dry cleaner
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking to identify a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business in Southeast D.C., stole a cash drawer and socks, then left. The incident, which took place on Monday in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, was caught on surveillance camera.
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
D.C. carjackings rise for fifth straight year
Carjackings in D.C. increased for a fifth straight year in 2022. There were 485 incidents reported to D.C. police, a 14% jump from 2021. Why it matters: The crimes have rattled residents, putting them on guard during everyday errands. High-profile incidents last year included a woman who fought off a...
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
