Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women's Basketball is 'Now Able to Run Our Offense'
Freshman guard Lexus Bargesser has been helping take over the point guard position since star guard Grace Berger went down with an injury. Bargesser's high school injury experience plus her 'can do', determined attitude and talent has earned her more and more minutes in Big Ten play.
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis Claps Back at Hate Mail From Fan
The Hoosiers big man addressed the negative note regarding the team's play thus far in the season.
IU basketball still easing Trayce Jackson-Davis back with Big Ten looming
Even after producing a triple-double against Nebraska, and a nine block effort against Kansas, Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn’t seemed like himself since suffering a back injury in November. Some of it is because he is the literal center-of-attention, drawing double and triple-teams as opposing defenses have learned Jackson-Davis is too...
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup
Trying to end repeated slow starts, Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that he's going to put sophomore guard Tamar Bates into the starting lineup on Thursday when the Hoosiers resume Big Ten play at Iowa. Bates has had three games of 19 or more points off the bench already this season.
Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa
No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
Look: Despicable Letter From College Basketball Fan Going Viral
A college basketball team got a gross letter from a fan this week. Trayce Jackson, who's a player on the Indiana men's basketball team, posted a letter that he got from a fan named "Tim Weaver" who called Jackson a "horrible leader." He also called this Hoosiers team the "softest...
Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?
Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
New Fastpace Health Walk-In clinic in Shelbyville
Fastpace Health has opened a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Addison Township communities. The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
