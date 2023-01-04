ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season

Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball still easing Trayce Jackson-Davis back with Big Ten looming

Even after producing a triple-double against Nebraska, and a nine block effort against Kansas, Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn’t seemed like himself since suffering a back injury in November. Some of it is because he is the literal center-of-attention, drawing double and triple-teams as opposing defenses have learned Jackson-Davis is too...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana

Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa

No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?

Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

New Fastpace Health Walk-In clinic in Shelbyville

Fastpace Health has opened a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Addison Township communities. The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy