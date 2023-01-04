ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WJFW-TV

Monday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Chanhassen (10-1) Last week: 3 Indisputably the hottest team in Class 2A right now, the Lightning still haven’t ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJFW-TV

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -6.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies are 7-0...
DENVER, CO
DeForest Times-Tribune

Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
DEFOREST, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

