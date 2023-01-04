Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Southwest Minnesota Christian vs. Jackson County Central, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2)
Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? 1. Park Center (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park (2-7), Jan. 6 at Rogers 4-4) Ranking rationale: While the rest of the Power 25 was competing in holiday ...
Northland Pines to play JV football only in 2023
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Wayzata (8-1-1) at Minnetonka (8-1), January 7 at 2:15 p.m. SBLive Minnesota’s game of the week features Wayzata ...
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey's Riley Toivonen wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Dec. 20-27)
Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Riley Toivonen, Grand Rapids-Greenway The junior goalie had 16 saves on 17 chances in a 2-1 win over Duluth on December 20 and stopped ...
St. Mary's Springs leads boys high school basketball rankings; Oshkosh North back in top 5
Here is the latest version of the girls and boys high school basketball rankings in the Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter coverage areas. Teams are ranked based on a "pound-for-pound" criteria with success measured in relation to enrollment size. BOYS. *Tuesday's games not included. 1, St. Mary's Springs...
Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Minnesota high school hockey top performers of the week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" ...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL Sheboygan North 73, Manitowoc 54 MANITOWOC - The Golden Raiders raced out to a 15-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Ships. ...
