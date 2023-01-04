ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Monday's Scores

Southwest Minnesota Christian vs. Jackson County Central, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? 1. Park Center (5-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park (2-7), Jan. 6 at Rogers 4-4) Ranking rationale: While the rest of the Power 25 was competing in holiday ...
ARIZONA STATE
WJFW-TV

Northland Pines to play JV football only in 2023

EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
DeForest Times-Tribune

Boys swimming: Norskies drop dual meet to Monona Grove

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the DeForest boys’ swimming team fell to Monona Grove in a dual meet by a score of 115-49. Jakson Wagner won both the 200 freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:57.47) events, while also swimming a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team (1:56.19), which also included Wyatt Parker, Shawn Colebrooke and Erik Wiencierz. Wyatt Parker also took third in the 200 individual medley in...
DEFOREST, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy