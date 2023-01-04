EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO