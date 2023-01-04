Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Chanhassen (10-1) Last week: 3 Indisputably the hottest team in Class 2A right now, the Lightning still haven’t ...
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines to play JV football only in 2023
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.
Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey's Riley Toivonen wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Dec. 20-27)
Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Riley Toivonen, Grand Rapids-Greenway The junior goalie had 16 saves on 17 chances in a 2-1 win over Duluth on December 20 and stopped ...
WJFW-TV
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 3-8)
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2) Vote now: Which high school girls basketball star has boosted her stock most heading into 2023? Lakeville South (6-2) at Lakeville North (6-1). January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Lakeville South travels across town to face its rival in the game of the week ...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
STMA wrestlers compete at Rogers Matness
This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota. The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament. ...
Minnesota high school hockey top performers of the week (Dec. 28-Jan. 3)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2) SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 3-8) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" ...
Comments / 0