Monday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) 1. Chanhassen (10-1) Last week: 3 Indisputably the hottest team in Class 2A right now, the Lightning still haven’t ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland Pines to play JV football only in 2023

EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Penalties_Greenway, MIN (Roughing), 9:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 6:04; Killorn, TB (Hooking), 10:07; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Hooking), 12:23; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 12:23; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 12:23; Dumba, MIN (High Sticking), 17:50.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
STMA wrestlers compete at Rogers Matness

This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota. The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament. ...
ROGERS, MN

