The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO