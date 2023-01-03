Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: Best Illini lineup after the Skyy Clark departure
Big news dropped on Friday, as Illinois basketball guard Skyy Clark decided to depart the program. This is shocking news considering Clark was just 14 games into his Illini career, but the former four-star guard wanted to find a new home. While I wish him nothing but the best, I think this might be a good move for the program.
Illinois basketball player makes shocking decision
The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team received some horrible news on Friday regarding freshman guard Skyy Clark, who is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons. Clark took to social media to reveal the news, stating that it is “time to step away from basketball and...
3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
Illinois basketball news: Terrence Shannon Jr. makes massive guarantee after shock loss vs Northwestern
It has been a topsy-turvy ride this season so far for the Illinois Fighting Illini. That adventure continued Wednesday night, with Illinois basketball losing to the red-hot Northwestern Wildcats on the road to the tune of a 73-60 score. The challenging season the Fighting Illini are having isn’t making a...
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 5, 2023
Jan. 5—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Sunday. * Susan Thompson,...
Three arrested in Terre Haute in wake of police stop, chase
Jan. 5—Terre Haute Police arrested three men traveling in a vehicle on Terre Haute's south side after two of those men fled from officers following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, detectives assigned to the Vigo County Drug Task Force attempted to make a stop on a vehicle that resulted in a car and foot chase near 23rd and Cruft Streets.
