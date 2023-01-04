ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin: Candlelight vigil held for NFL player in critical condition

Candlelight vigils are being held for Damar Hamlin as the NFL player remained in critical condition in hospital.The Buffalo Bills star collapsed on the field after a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest.Family of the 24-year-old revealed on Wednesday, 4 January, that he had to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed. This footage shows a vigil as fans offered well wishes and prayers for the young athlete. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Brady and fellow NFL stars react to Damar Hamlin collapseNFL fans raise more than $3m for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after on-field collapseBuffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field
Cheddar News

Bills Player Damar Hamlin Awake and Communicating, Still in Critical Condition

"Just days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Stadium field, doctors said he is making tremendous progress.During Monday Night Football, Hamlin made a routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins but after the hit, he stood up, went limp, and then fell to the ground. His heart reportedly stopped, and medics on site had to resuscitate him.His heart then apparently stopped again on the way to hospital and needed to be restarted in the back of the ambulance. On Thursday morning, the Bills took to Twitter to update fans on Hamlin's condition."While still critically ill,...
Larry Lease

Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last day and appears to be "neurologically intact," according to physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin is "still critically ill," but is making progress, according to the team. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and has been gripping the hands of those near him.
BUFFALO, NY

