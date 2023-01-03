ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Participation in Dry January Continues to Increase as Individuals Look to ‘Evaluate Their Relationship with Alcohol’

With the new year comes new resolutions. One of those resolutions gaining popularity is to quit drinking alcohol for the month of January — a practice known as Dry January. It coincides with an increase in drinking-related deaths as well, according to Dr. Elisabeth Poorman, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
seiu73.org

Big Contract Wins for Harvey School District #152

Last week, SEIU Local 73 members at Harvey School District #152 ratified their new contract, as they saw sizable wins in wages and other economics. For six months, the bargaining team and their coworkers fought for a contract that reflects their efforts. “Where there is unity, there is always victory. We believe we won a fair contract,” said the HSD #152 bargaining team. “And with the support of our members, we’re proud that our hard work paid off with the ratification of this contract.”
HARVEY, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Bellwood’s Oldest TIF District Expires

The Ferrara Candy warehouse at 2300 Maywood Drive, the site of the National Terminals TIF district, which the village board has allowed to expire. | Google Earth. Wednesday, January 14, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The oldest Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in Bellwood is no more after...
BELLWOOD, IL

