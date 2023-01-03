Read full article on original website
Related
texasbreaking.com
Local News in Wisconsin: A Woman allegedly attempted to poison her husband with Euthanasia medications for animals
A Wisconsin lady has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia medications on many occasions (Matthews, 2022). The suspect namely Amanda Chapin was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. She allegedly poisoned her husband, Gary Chapin, three times...
Comments / 0