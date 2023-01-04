Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
aroundptown.com
Updated Broadband Map For Whiteside County
Submitted by Sandy Prescott, Administrative Assistant, Whiteside County Economic Development. In December the Whiteside County Economic Development office released a map and instructions on how to ensure the accuracy of internet coverage in the County. That map has since been updated but residents are still encouraged to login to the map and double check its accuracy.
waste360.com
Agreement Over Lee County Landfill Sparks Legal Debate
“The promise given was a necessity of the past: the word broken is a necessity of the present.” Attributed to Niccolò Machiavelli, a 16th Century precursor of today’s political strategist, the remark denotes that someone in power is free to make, keep or break a pledge as the circumstances require.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Both Nervous and Excited for the Big Day Next Week
Brad Fritts of Dixon will soon be State Representative Fritts and he says he is both nervous and excited. On Wednesday January 11 at noon, Fritts and all other new members of the Legislature in Springfield will raise their right hand and be sworn into office. Fritts said he will...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Board Will Soon Let Their Fingers do the Voting
In a short time, Lee County Board will be able to let their fingers do the voting. During the most recent Lee County Board Meeting, County Administrator Wendy Ryerson showed the new On Board Voting System. This system will allow votes to be taken on the IPAD or Smart Phone of the board member.
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
nrgmediadixon.com
In February You Are Invited to Flock to the Rock
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the public is invited to Flock to the Rock 2023 at the lower dam in Rock Falls from 9 am- 10 am to view the eagles. Then head over to the Rock Falls Community Building in Rock Falls, at 10:00 am. Rock Falls Tourism will...
WIFR
Freeport city council approves new Ring camera pilot program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Combatting crime is a top priority for the city of Freeport, so leaders plan to launch a pilot ring doorbell camera program to help. “I think this is just going to be a force multiplier for our police department and the community and to get more data. We’ve seen in the past that these cameras work. We’ve solved other crimes, other shootings that have come from cameras just like this,” said Freeport Chief of Police Matthew Summers.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sauk Valley Community College Presents Its Chocolate Rendezvous on Saturday February 11th
Sauk Valley Community College’s only fundraising event of the year, a Chocolate Rendezvous will be held on Saturday February 11 from 6-9pm. Tickets can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit the Sauk Impact Program. Sauk’s Chocolate Rendezvous promises an elegant evening with over 100 delectable chocolates and desserts...
Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!
More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Exploring the History of Pizza at the Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society This Sunday
Some time ago, Wolf Koch found a reprint of the 75-year-old book “Six Thousand Years of Bread, Its Holy and Unholy History”. This purchase lead to additional books on bread making in relation to pizza, the purchase of a high-temperature, outside pizza oven, as well as additional reading on the history of pizza making.
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
WIFR
Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies
DANVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members mourn a well-known Rockford community services member following her death. Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. She is a former executive director and CEO of Lifescapes Community Services. “Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when...
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
