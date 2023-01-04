Read full article on original website
Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County For $20M
Less than six months after Bruce’s Beach was transferred to descendants of its original owners, it was announced that it would be sold back to L.A. County for $20 million. According to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, the family of Charles and Willa Bruce informed them of the intended sale, with $20 million being the estimated value of the Manhattan Beach property.
The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023
This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
TSOL and Dwarves Go Old School for New Year
TSOL and Dwarves Go Old School for New Year: There’s a punk mega-bill at the Regent, as Long Beach veterans TSOL join forces with Chicago punks the Dwarves. That’s a lot of old school punk action. Corrupted Youth and Shock Therapy stack the bill. In a 2018 feature,...
Baby New Year: Arts Calendar January 5-11
A turn of the calendar page, a new year begins with a host of inquisitive, declarative, purpose-driven arts offerings: a community-building anti-racist group show, a reimagining of a rare classical opera, an appreciation of an iconic film composer, paintings about spiritual feminism, paintings about getting back to normal pre-cataclysm lives, hand-made films, dynamic international voices in painting and ceramics, big art parties, intimate art historical conversations, and a metaversal look at the biology of wetware.
