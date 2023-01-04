Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' while still in ICU in critical condition, Bills say, after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator as doctors work toward getting him to breathe on his own, according to an update from the player's uncle.
Austin chief medical officer gives insight on what could have sent Buffalo Bills player into cardiac arrest
Dr. Mark Escott did a Q&A with KXAN Tuesday to discuss heart health after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was still in the ICU Tuesday due to collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," doctors say
Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," a doctor from University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday, providing an update on the NFL player's condition after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Monday.Hamlin, who still has a breathing tube, was able to communicate in writing to a nurse last night, according to Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health. "We would like to share there has been substantial improvement over the last 24 hours," he said at the almost hourlong briefing as he sat alongside Dr. William Knight, also of UC Health. "We have significant concern about him after the event that...
What caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest? Doctors say his heart was likely healthy before collapse
A potential cause of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jarring collapse and cardiac arrest — witnessed in real time by millions of viewers of "Monday Night Football" — was immediately recognized by heart experts who also happened to be watching the game. "I knew exactly what was going...
Damar Hamlin is awake and communicating with those around him, doctors say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and making "substantial progress" after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this week, his doctors said Thursday. Driving the news: The Buffalo Bills safety is still "critically ill" but appears to be neurologically intact, his team said earlier in the day. Though he is unable to speak since he remains on a breathing tube, he has been communicating through writing and can move his hands, feet and head, according to physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC).
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
Damar Hamlin update: Doctors report safety followed commands, asked if Bills won
Fantastic news to share this Thursday afternoon. Doctors overseeing the medical care of Damar Hamlin reported Thursday that he was able to follow commands and even asked doctors if the Bills won the game against the Bengals. Doctors responded with “Yes Damar, you won the game of life.”. Of...
