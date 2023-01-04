Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Loses in Blowout Against Tennessee
The Bulldogs could not keep up with a powerful UT offense.
FOX Sports
Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should LSU football be the favorite to win SEC West in 2023? 5 questions after big bowl win
ORLANDO, Fla. ― No. 16 LSU football capped coach Brian Kelly's first season with about as big of an exclamation point as it could have on Monday. The Tigers (10-4) annihilated a depleted Purdue squad in the Citrus Bowl, setting the bowl record for points scored and margin of victory in a 63-7 romp.
Just Because Texas Wishlist is SEC Heavy Doesn't Mean Musselman is on the Menu
Best option for Longhorns is highly familiar with Arkansas, SEC
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Remembering when Tennessee football received Todd Monken's résumé in 2017 coaching search | Toppmeyer
Todd Monken only ever left college football because he had a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to become the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator, but a chance to coach the Tennessee Vols could take Monken from the NFL to the SEC. That’s according to an email Monken’s agent,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why Zach Arnett taking Mississippi State football in new direction would honor Mike Leach | Toppmeyer
Mississippi State won the ReliaQuest Bowl with defense and grit, and the only way that would surprise you is if you weren’t following along this season or didn’t notice the brand of ball the Bulldogs played throughout Mike Leach’s tenure. Zach Arnett’s defense has been the cornerstone...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Looking back at our bold predictions for LSU football in 2022: What we got right, wrong
BATON ROUGE ― It's time to hold ourselves accountable. No. 17 LSU football's season came to a close Monday, as the Tigers put together a record-setting performance over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, winning 63-7. LSU finished the season with a double-digit win total, an SEC West title and a dramatic victory over Alabama in coach Brian Kelly's first season.
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
WKU transfer OT Gunner Britton commits to Auburn
Britton is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Virginia at Pittsburgh odds, picks and predictions
The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0) Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Petersen Events Center (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Virginia vs. Pittsburghodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Virginia beat...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions
The Utah Jazz (19-21) take on the Houston Rockets (10-28) Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jazz vs. Rockets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Jazz suffered their 5th straight loss on Tuesday,...
5 Things To Know About The LSU Tigers
Tonight at 8 p.m., Kentucky (9-4) hosts the LSU Tigers (12-1) in the SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. What we’ll see from the Wildcats is uncertain following last week’s loss to Missouri and win over Louisville. What about the Tigers? Brandon Ramsey will have a detailed scouting report for you in a bit, but first, here are five things you need to know.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 74-71 Win Over LSU
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night in Lexington. The press conference can be seen above: More on the win over LSU here. Game notes from the victory here. Watch: Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Toppin speak to the media ...
