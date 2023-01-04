ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Looking back at our bold predictions for LSU football in 2022: What we got right, wrong

BATON ROUGE ― It's time to hold ourselves accountable. No. 17 LSU football's season came to a close Monday, as the Tigers put together a record-setting performance over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, winning 63-7. LSU finished the season with a double-digit win total, an SEC West title and a dramatic victory over Alabama in coach Brian Kelly's first season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Virginia at Pittsburgh odds, picks and predictions

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0) Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Petersen Events Center (ACC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Virginia vs. Pittsburghodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Virginia beat...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Jazz (19-21) take on the Houston Rockets (10-28) Thursday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jazz vs. Rockets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Jazz suffered their 5th straight loss on Tuesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

5 Things To Know About The LSU Tigers

Tonight at 8 p.m., Kentucky (9-4) hosts the LSU Tigers (12-1) in the SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. What we’ll see from the Wildcats is uncertain following last week’s loss to Missouri and win over Louisville. What about the Tigers? Brandon Ramsey will have a detailed scouting report for you in a bit, but first, here are five things you need to know.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy